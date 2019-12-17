US and UK voters sent blunt message to establishment, 'We are not sheep': Tammy Bruce

CELEBRATING ONE YEAR OF FOX NATION -- FOR A LIMITED TIME, SIGN UP AND GET 35% OFF WITH PROMO CODE: CELEBRATE

"There is something that happened that is especially good news, even though it's not in this country," said Fox News political contributor and Fox Nation host Tammy Bruce in reaction to last week's landslide election victory by the United Kingdom's conservative party.

Just as the British vote to leave the European Union in 2016 was seen as a harbinger for President Donald Trump's surprise victory in 2016, the same can be said of the recent U.K. parliamentary election and the upcoming 2020 U.S. presidential race, according to Bruce.

"Boris Johnson... the prime minister of England. They had a new election there for parliament. And boy, what a blowout!" remarked Bruce on her Fox Nation show "Get Tammy Bruce."

The U.K.'s formal break from the European Union has been in limbo since the vote more than three years ago, and when Johnson became prime minister this past summer, he pledged to follow through on his country's split from the political and economic union of 28 states.

However, due to a slim majority in parliament, Johnson's Conservative party could not muster the votes necessary to finalize Brexit. So, he turned to the British people and exercised his authority to call for national parliamentary elections.

"Interestingly, just like here, the British elite, the establishment pretty much refused to implement that [Brexit] vote," Bruce observed, equating the resistance within the British government to finalizing Brexit with the apparent refusal of some Americans to accept the election of President Trump.

"Brexit is now unstoppable, but we must get Brexit," said Prime Minister Johnson last week after the U.K. election results came in. "We've had three and a half years of wrangling, particularly about Brexit. It's time for us as a country to move on."

Bruce argued that the parliamentary landslide signaled the British public's rejection of the opponents of Brexit.

"This was a statement by the electorate across the board that this resistance, their refusal to implement their vote, the refusal to get anything serious done, the fighting, the gridlock was unacceptable," she argued.

"This is one of the messages for us here... why this matters for the United States," she continued, pointing to some of the headlines that followed the historic 2016 Brexit vote.

One USA Today headline in June 2016 read, "Does 'Brexit' vote mean Trump will win?" and the liberal website VOX warned in 2016, "Brexit should be a wake-up call to US liberals: don't assume Trump will lose."

"That is a message for liberals here, just like it was in 2016," remarked Bruce. "Whether you like [Trump] personally or not... after now three years actually of resisting Trump, effectively rejecting that American election, just like the British Commons were rejecting the vote on Brexit is unacceptable. We are not sheep. We are not willing to be pushed around and bullied anymore."

Additionally, Bruce argued that while the British vote may indicate how the U.S. elections may go, there is also a reverse effect.

"Our success here with Donald Trump has given the British people, I contend, encouragement to take their nation back, to make England great again," she concluded. "While also remembering that they are the ones who have the power and need to reassert that."

