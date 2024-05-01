UCLA silent on approving anti-jihad campus speaker event amid campus protests

UCLA has appeared to prioritize the anti-Israel protesters over campus events, according to the school's Young Americans for Freedom (YAF) chapter.

Young America’s Foundation, the organization behind YAF, reported Tuesday that UCLA has not responded to the chapter's request to host "Jihad Watch" founder Robert Spencer on campus May 15 despite filing for approval weeks prior.

UCLA YAF Chairman Matthew Weinberg said he initially did not receive any feedback from UCLA Student Organizations, Leadership & Engagement administrators Kenneth Qian, Mike Cohn and Kristopher Kaupalolo regarding the event. After finally meeting with administrators, he was told "there is no timeframe" for its approval.

Weinberg told Fox News Digital no one in the school had given him a reason for the delay, but one administrator and member of the Los Angeles Police Department voiced security concerns.

"The fact that the school prioritizes agitators, some who aren’t even students, that are clearly violating campus policy and have been physically assaulting Jewish students over students who engage in the free exchange of ideas like people in our chapter to me is absurd and demonstrates cowardice. It demonstrates a lack of moral clarity and this needs to be addressed," Weinberg said.

Weinberg said Spencer is still planning to speak on campus as scheduled, though it will ultimately depend on UCLA.

"It's hard to say. It seems to me that it's intentional on the school’s end, but we can only hope for the best," Weinberg said.

"We’re actually concerned that what they might do is delay the approval for the very, very, very last minute so that either the event doesn't happen because we can't get enough people to show up or they try to make it so that maybe Robert Spencer isn't able to even attend the event or very few people can go," he added.

Weinberg also criticized the media as "rather despicable" for hesitating to cover the chaotic events on campuses until anti-Israel protesters clashed with counter-protesters.

"The entire mainstream media has decided we're not going to cover what's going on in college campuses to the significant degree which they are now when Jewish students are being assaulted," Weinberg said.

"Many Jewish students are uncomfortable going to campus. I know personally one that was pepper sprayed over the weekend on campus. There are many Jewish students across the country that are being beaten up on campus just wearing the Star of David, just for showing support for Israel. And I just find it morally reprehensible that the focus is now because there is a counter-protest," Weinberg said.

UCLA did not respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

YAF also shared a letter of demand by their lawyers to commit to approving or rejecting the speaking event by Thursday.

"We further ask that you respond to this letter by May 3, 2024, confirming (1) that the University will comply with its obligations to avoid viewpoint discrimination under the First Amendment; (2) that the University will not enable an illegal ‘heckler’s veto’ by leftwing activists who may react violently to YAF’s presentation; and (3) that the University understands its officials are personally liable for their ongoing unconstitutional conduct," the letter said.

Weinberg said that they plan further legal action if the school does not respond by the appointed day.

Clashes at UCLA erupted Tuesday night as counter-protesters tried to pull down parade barricades, plywood and wooden pallets protecting a tent encampment built by anti-Israel protesters.

Photos and videos online captured a glimpse of the chaos as they showed people throwing chairs, using sticks and weapons to beat each other and shoving and kicking one another. Firecrackers were also tossed into groups of people and pepper spray was deployed at various times.

UCLA later announced that classes were canceled Wednesday.

Fox News' Greg Norman contributed to this report.