Riot police storm antisemitic mob after UCLA allowed unchecked violence to rage and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...



WEST COAST ANARCHY – Riot police storm antisemitic mob after UCLA allowed unchecked violence to rage for hours. Continue reading …

OUTSIDE AGITATOR – Video shows notorious 'protest consultant' instructing campus rebels. Continue reading …

'SNAP'SHOT – University named 'New Ivies' after president's action scatters anti-Israel mob: 'Not a daycare'. Continue reading …

'ABUSE OF AUTHORITY' – DHS docs reveal where Biden admin is flying paroled migrants. Continue reading …

NEW DAY DAWNS – College sports on verge of seismic shift with revenue sharing. Continue reading …

-

POLITICS

CRUCIAL MISSION – Trump aims to once again flip 2 key battlegrounds by busting down Democrats' 'blue wall'. Continue reading …

BAD NEWS – House committee summons NPR chief for congressional hearing. Continue reading …

COVID QUESTIONS – House panel to grill virus researcher on taxpayer funding for Wuhan lab. Continue reading …

'PSY-OP' – Conservatives skeptical of House Dems' motives in protecting Johnson. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

'RULE OF LAW' – Tennessee attorney general bucks party, says defying Biden’s trans-athlete protection ‘undermines’ rule of law. Continue reading …

MAJOR IMPACT – Michael Cohen TikTok videos, fundraising stun legal observers: May have 'torpedoed case against Trump'. Continue reading …

KIDS AREN'T ALRIGHT – Anti-Israel students blast Biden, can't outright condemn October 7 attack. Continue reading …

'SHUSH!' – Rep. Ilhan Omar shushes reporter as her 'pro-genocide' comment about Jews sparks backlash. Continue reading …

OPINION

FRANK MINITER – Are the Chinese about to 'deal a devastating blow' to America?. Continue reading …

JUSTIN HASKINS – Here’s how Biden’s jobs data compares with Trump’s first term. Continue reading …

--

PRIMETIME

LAURA INGRAHAM – Columbia's president should have been fired long ago. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS – Protesters are asking to be catered to while threatening to burn school. See video …

SEAN HANNITY – Biden is completely missing in action. Continue reading …

‘FOX NEWS @ NIGHT’ – 'Thank goodness' the NYPD was permitted to do their job: Nicole Parker. See video …









IN OTHER NEWS

MYSTERY 'MASSACRE' – Relatives speak out after suburban dad 'hunted' family, left 10-year-old son unharmed. Continue reading …

AMERICAN CULTURE QUIZ – Test your command of classic Hollywood, Kentucky horses and more. Continue reading …

SWEET INSPIRATION – Christie Brinkley is Billy Joel's 'Uptown Girl,' joining Paul McCartney, Tim McGraw with famous muses. Continue reading …

FULL CIRCLE – Former NFL star using troubled past to guide next generation. Continue reading …

ZEBRA ON THE LOOSE – It's not every day that drivers see four zebra running freely on the road. Check out this scene! See video …





WATCH

ADAM BOEHLER – 'Let the boys in blue do their job'. See video …

DONALD TRUMP – 'They don't want me on the campaign trail'. See video …







FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…







THE LAST WORD

"Biden's spoiled brats. That's the focus of tonight's "Angle." Now, stories of horrible, bratty children indulged by their parents are nothing new. Until children are punished, until they're made to stop, they're going to keep misbehaving. Is anyone really surprised that the anti-Israel Columbia brats took over that building on campus last night [and] started ordering pizzas? I mean, I'm surprised at this point they didn't demand steaks from Peter Luger. They know they're going to be shielded from any real accountability like they always are. "

– LAURA INGRAHAM













FOLLOW FOX NEWS ON SOCIAL MEDIA

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn









SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTERS

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

DOWNLOAD OUR APPS

Fox News

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

WATCH FOX NEWS ONLINE

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Thursday.