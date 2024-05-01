Expand / Collapse search
UCLA student says many campus counter-protesters were locals, not students: 'Jews in LA have had enough'

Eli Tsives says pro-Palestinian encampment, treatment of Jewish students angered older residents

Taylor Penley
Published
UCLA student: 'Jews in LA have had enough' Video

UCLA student: 'Jews in LA have had enough'

Eli Tsives joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss counter-protesters' efforts to remove the anti-Israel encampment on campus.

Jews in Los Angeles have "had enough" and are taking matters into their own hands as anti-Israel protests continue to wreak havoc on college campuses, a University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA) student told Fox News Wednesday.

"The reason why this is happening is because Jews in L.A. have had enough. They've seen how these pro-Hamas protesters are treating Jewish students on campus, and they said, 'Fine, if the UCLA administration is not going to do anything, if LAPD is not going to do anything, we're going to do something about it,'" Eli Tsives said while appearing on "Fox & Friends."

UCLA PROTESTERS BLOCK JEWISH STUDENT FROM ATTENDING CLASS: THEY WANT ‘MASS GENOCIDE OF JEWS’

Eli Tsives on Fox & Friends

Eli Tsives told Fox News the counter-protesters on UCLA's campus were not students. (Fox & Friends)

Counter-protesters attempted to dismantle a pro-Palestinian encampment on the UCLA campus late Tuesday night into early Wednesday morning. Fights broke out, fireworks exploded and projectiles were thrown until law enforcement eventually arrived.

Tsives, who had previously spoken to "Fox & Friends" after being blocked from attending class by anti-Israel protesters, "confidently" insisted the counter-protesters were locals from the community rather than UCLA students. 

"The average age of those people was around, 26 [through] 29. They were all a lot older and, they were just, L.A. residents, Jewish L.A. residents that have noticed how these pro-Hamas protesters are treating Jewish students at UCLA, and they said, ‘Enough is enough.’"

VIDEO SHOWS ANTI-ISRAEL PROTESTERS BLOCK JEWISH STUDENT FROM GETTING TO CLASS; UCLA RESPONDS

Palestinian flag over crowd of UCLA students

Students rally on the UCLA campus in support of Palestinians caught up in the war between Israel and Hamas, Oct. 12, 2023. Demonstrations turned violent on Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning as pro-Palestinian protesters were met with pro-Israeli counter-protesters. (Luis Sinco/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Tsives said he had the opportunity to speak to some of the counter-protesters to hear what motivated them to arrive at the scene. 

"They said the main reason they were doing this was to attract police," he said. "They said they wanted L.A. police to arrive, so they could finally go inside the encampment and start making arrests."

Tsives insists he is an advocate for peace and doesn't wish to engage with the mob himself. He even told other Jewish students to stay away from the site of chaos, assuring them that violence is not the answer.

Fox News' Landon Mion contributed to this report.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.