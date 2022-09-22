You don’t know how ‘horribly racist’ Sunny’s comments were: Tyrus

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyrus discussed with Greg Gutfeld and guests how the ladies of "The View" claimed Nikki Haley was not representing her heritage by not going by her full name on "Gutfeld!"

TYRUS: And Gutfeld. You dear, sweet man. Yes. You don't know how horribly racist Sunny's comments were, what a chameleon is, is an Uncle Tom. It is the lowest form. It'd be like me. If I changed my name to, I don't know, John Smith and, you know, dyed my hair and refuse to acknowledge my ethnicity. So what she was basically saying was that she betrayed her race so she could fit in. Apparently, at the age of birth, she came out and she was like, call me Nikki.

