Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

You don’t know how ‘horribly racist’ Sunny’s comments were: Tyrus

Tyrus highlights how racist Sunny's comments towards Nikki Haley were

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
You don’t know how ‘horribly racist’ Sunny’s comments were: Tyrus Video

You don’t know how ‘horribly racist’ Sunny’s comments were: Tyrus

Greg Gutfeld and guests discuss how the ladies from ‘The View’ slammed Nikki Haley for not going by her ‘real name’ on ‘Gutfeld!’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tyrus discussed with Greg Gutfeld and guests how the ladies of "The View" claimed Nikki Haley was not representing her heritage by not going by her full name on "Gutfeld!"

GREG GUTFELD: MEDIA HAS SHIFTED FOCUS ‘ FROM DON TO RON’

TYRUS: And Gutfeld. You dear, sweet man. Yes. You don't know how horribly racist Sunny's comments were, what a chameleon is, is an Uncle Tom. It is the lowest form. It'd be like me. If I changed my name to, I don't know, John Smith and, you know, dyed my hair and refuse to acknowledge my ethnicity. So what she was basically saying was that she betrayed her race so she could fit in. Apparently, at the age of birth, she came out and she was like, call me Nikki. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

WATCH FULL VIDEO HERE:

What a festival of stupid: Greg Gutfeld Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.