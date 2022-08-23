Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC.

The two reasons Russia might attack Ukraine on Wednesday: Former defense secretary Leon Panetta

Panetta looks at Russia's ongoing war on Ukraine on 'Your World'

Former defense secretary Leon Panetta revealed the two reasons that Russia may wage attacks Wednesday on Ukraine on "Your World."

US WARNS RUSSIA MAY INCREASE CIVILIAN STRIKES AS UKRAINE'S INDEPENDENCE DAY NEARS

LEON PANETTA: I'm sure intelligence is trying to keep track of the growing threats from Russia. There are two things that are coming in at play here. One is Independence Day tomorrow, which celebrates 31 years of their independence. And the second is obviously the killing of the daughter of this ultra-nationalist. And the Russians say they're blaming Ukrainian intelligence for having conducted that assassination. Those two things obviously raise concerns that Russia is going to use tomorrow as a target for basically going after Ukraine. And I think it's for that reason that the alerts are going out not only to our citizens, but President Zelenskyy is also warning Ukrainians as well that there may be attacks. 

