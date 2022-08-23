Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Ukraine
Published

US warns Russia may increase civilian strikes as Ukraine's Independence Day nears

Officials fear Russia will ramp up aggression as Ukrainians look to celebrate their independence from the Soviet Union

Caitlin McFall
By Caitlin McFall | Fox News
close
War in Ukraine approaches six-month mark Video

War in Ukraine approaches six-month mark

Fox News correspondent Alex Hogan has the latest on the war in Ukraine as it enters its six month on 'Fox News Live.'

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. on Tuesday warned it believes Russia is "stepping up efforts" to launch missile strikes on Ukraine as its Independence Day nears.

"The Department of State has information that Russia is stepping up efforts to launch strikes against Ukraine’s civilian infrastructure and government facilities in the coming days," the U.S. Embassy in Ukraine alerted.

The six-month anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on Feb. 24 coincides with Ukraine’s Independence Day Wednesday and officials are worried Russia will use the moment increase its aggression beyond the frontlines. 

A view of the Donetsk People's Republic administration building damaged by shelling in Donetsk, separatist Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday Aug. 23, 2022.

A view of the Donetsk People's Republic administration building damaged by shelling in Donetsk, separatist Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine, Tuesday Aug. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alexei Alexandrov)

KREMLIN BLAMES UKRAINE FOR MOSCOW CAR BOMBING, NAMES WOMAN WHO ALLEGEDLY CARRIED OUT ATTACK

"Russian strikes in Ukraine pose a continued threat to civilians and civilian infrastructure," the embassy said, urging all U.S. citizens to leave Ukraine immediately using private transportation methods.

The announcement – the first of its kind in recent months – comes one day after Kyiv banned Independence Day celebrations in the capital city over concerns Russia could target the mass gatherings. 

Wednesday will mark 31 years since Ukraine left the Soviet Union, but there will be no public celebrations as Kyiv placed a ban on mass gatherings and reissued remainders to listen to air-raid sirens amid the heightened threat.

 In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on July 8, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, attends a meeting with military officials during his visit the war-hit Dnipropetrovsk region. 

 In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office on July 8, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, attends a meeting with military officials during his visit the war-hit Dnipropetrovsk region.  (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP, File)

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Tuesday vowed a "powerful response" if Russia does increase its intensity of attacks over the next two days. 

But over the weekend he warned, "We should be aware that this week Russia may try to do something particularly nasty, something particularly cruel."

SLAIN DAUGHTER OF RUSSIAN ELITE HAILED AS A MARTYR IN FUNERAL

Russia has long relied on heavy artillery and missile fire to attack civilian and military targets throughout its invasion. 

On Tuesday Zelenskyy said that while nearly 3,500 cruise missiles had struck Ukrainian targets, it is "simply impossible" to count the number of artillery strikes the Russian forces have rained down on Ukraine.

KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 23: The site of a rocket explosion where a shopping mall used to be on March 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine. 

KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 23: The site of a rocket explosion where a shopping mall used to be on March 23, 2022 in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Photo by Anastasia Vlasova/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"There are too many of them, they are too intense," he added. 

Officials across Ukraine have implemented curfews and in Ukraine’s southern Mykolaiv region residents have been urged to work from home through Wednesday.

Caitlin McFall is a Fox News Digital reporter. You can reach her at caitlin.mcfall@fox.com or @ctlnmcfall on Twitter.