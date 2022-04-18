Expand / Collapse search
Twitter's board has become synonymous with censorship by pushing an 'anti-free speech' product: Turley

Fox News contributor says Twitter's board could face serious legal problems on 'America Reports''

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley argued on "America Reports" Monday that Twitter could be facing "serious legal problems" and routinely violated its shareholder responsibility. 

JONATHAN TURLEY: It’s all becoming perfectly Orwellian. If you read the Washington Post - Max Boot - he says basically that freedom means tyranny. The more free speech you have, the less democracy you have. That seems to be the mantra coming from many who are critics of this move. The problem is that the Twitter board has seriously undermined its company. Musk said there is a lot of unlocked potential, and he can unlock it. He’s right. It’s a communications company against free speech. That's like being Ford against cars. 

Free speech is the lifeblood of these companies and this board has made Twitter synonymous with censorship. You have the collective freakout going on about the prospect that free speech could break out on Twitter. It’s going to put a test for the board as to whose interests really matter here. 

