Twitter users have fun after seeing tweets with words 'frequency' and 'oxygen' prompt automatic COVID-19 fact-check

Twitter users had some fun on Friday upon seeing that tweets that contained the words "frequency" and "oxygen" were automatically slapped with a coronavirus fact-check label.

The tech giant has been cracking down in recent months on tweets it perceives as spreading misinformation, most notably the fact-check it had placed on President Trump's tweets on mail-in voting.

However, Twitter raised eyebrows when it labeled any tweet that had the two words "frequency" and "oxygen" with label that read "Get the facts about COVID-19," which takes users to a page from May 11 addressing a conspiracy theory that 5G technology was responsible for the spread of the virus.

Many took the opportunity to get creative with tweets that prompted the automatic labeling.

"This is a fun new meme," journalist Tim Pool began. "Post anything random about oxygen and frequency and Twitter slaps a weird editorial note on your post. "So for example I was scuba diving and the frequency of my breathing cost me too much oxygen and I had to resurface early. See if it works!"

Pool's tweet was hit with the label, and he wasn't alone.

"I’ve started watching the Oxygen network with some frequency. Not bad. Dish 127, if you’re interested," Daily Caller editor Vince Coglianese wrote.

"The frequency at which I breathe oxygen is... consistent. Link me, Twitter!" radio host Jason Rantz told the tech giant.

"Hillary Clinton did not visit the state of Wisconsin with the urgent frequency that is needed to win an election. She dedicated her oxygen to places like Hamilton and Hollywood fundraisers instead," conservative commentator Stephen Miller joked.

Not long after, tweets with the words "frequency" and "oxygen" were no longer prompting the fact-check.

A spokesperson for Twitter explained to Fox News that its fact-checking is an "iterative process" and how it had "prioritized algorithmically labeling tweets" to combat the disputed conspiracy about 5G.

"As we improve this process to be more precise, our goal is to show fewer labels on unrelated tweets," the spokesperson added.