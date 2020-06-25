Newsweek mocked for claiming conservatives are 'weaponizing' cancel culture to 'tame anti-Trump celebrities'

Newsweek raised eyebrows on Thursday with a report that framed conservatives as "weaponizing" cancel culture against critics of President Trump.

Earlier this week, late-night host Jimmy Kimmel was under fire for newly-surfaced audio obtained by Fox News where he could be heard repeatedly using the N-word while impersonating Snoop Dogg in a 1996 comedic Christmas album. Kimmel issued an apology that largely focused on his past use of wearing blackface and suggested that his critics are attempting to "bully" him into silence and that they are the real "racists."

However, a report published by Newsweek on Wednesday suggested that cancel culture is solely wielded by the right, using the headline: "Conservatives Weaponize Cancel Culture to Tame Anti-Trump Celebrities."

"Cancel culture. It's here, it's happening and it seems like every day, there are calls to cancel more famous faces on social media -- but not always from the voices you would expect," writer Emma Nolan began the article before alluding to Kimmel and NBC host Jimmy Fallon's blackface controversies. "Among the multitude of voices calling for these celebrities to face consequences for their past actions are a number of conservative figures and media outlets."

Nolan then cites tweets from Turning Point USA President Charlie Kirk, actor James Woods and Donald Trump Jr., who said: "I'm 100 percent against punishing comedians for jokes, even bad jokes from unfunny hack comedians like Jimmy Kimmel... but according to the left's own woke rules that @jimmykimmel wants to force others to live by, it's hard to see how @ABCNetwork allows him to keep his show."

"While the majority of the discourse around the controversy comes from people predominantly concerned with calling out racism and dismantling systemic racism in the media, some of the criticism comes from notable right-wing figures who are weaponizing the current discourse to point out what they say is the hypocrisy of some anti-Trump celebrities," Nolan explained.

The article garnered more attention on Thursday after it was shared by actress Alyssa Milano.

This led to mockery at the magazine's expense.

"LOL noting Kimmel’s blackface and Hollywood’s is inconsistency is 'weaponizing,'" radio host Dana Loesch tweeted.

"It's not a fun game when we have to play by our own rules," conservative commentator Stephen Miller wrote in response to Milano's tweet.

"LOL weaponized = taste of their own medicine," GOP strategist Chris Barron wrote.

Much of Hollywood has been affected by the cultural shift following the death of George Floyd. "Gone With the Wind" removed from HBO Max's library earlier this month and was recently re-added with historical context. Both "Cops" and "Live PD" were canceled. Episodes of "30 Rock" and "Scrubs" were pulled from digital platforms that featured characters wearing blackface.

Actresses Jenny Slate and Kristen Bell announced that they are withdrawing from their respective roles on two animated series where they voiced biracial characters.

Disney Parks also announced that it is "reimagining" its famous ride Splash Mountain, which was inspired by the racially problematic 1946 film "Song of the South."