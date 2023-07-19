Expand / Collapse search
AOC lashes out at Twitter, claims she's 'never experienced more harassment' before

Rep. Ocasio-Cortez also said she wished the platform could be 'useful' again

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., tweeted on Tuesday that she has never "experienced more harassment" on Twitter then she does now on the platform and criticized Twitter Safety. 

"lololol I have never experienced more harassment on this platform than I do now. People now pay to give their harassment more visibility. The de-verification of journalists, civic orgs, and figures has made it impossible to follow conversations. I wish it could be usable again," she tweeted, responding to a tweet from Twitter Safety. 

Twitter Safety tweeted that the social media site partnered with Sprinklr, in an effort to "to understand, measure and reduce hate speech" on the platform.

"Sprinklr’s independent model continues to show the reach of daily English-language hate speech impressions is even lower than Twitter’s own model estimates. Sprinklr estimates the average daily number to be 0.003% compared to Twitter’s estimate of 0.012% for the period of January 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023. Additionally, we estimate hate speech impressions are 30 percent lower on average vs. pre-acquisition," the account's tweet read. 

SHARK TANK'S KEVIN O'LEARY CALLS AOC ‘GREAT AT KILLING JOBS,' BLASTS BLUE STATES AS 'UNINVESTABLE'

AOC and Twitter logo

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., claimed that she has never "experienced more harassment" on Twitter then she does now. (Drew Angerer)

The tweet said that Twitter Safety expanded its "Freedom of Speech, Not Reach policy enforcement" which "dramatically reduces impressions on harmful content." 

They added that indicators show "sustained progress."

Ocasio-Cortez recently lashed out at a parody account impersonating the New York congresswoman and accused Twitter CEO Elon Musk of boosting the account. 

"FYI there’s a fake account on here impersonating me and going viral," AOC wrote in a post in May.

AOC SLAMS HOUSE OVERSIGHT HEARING ON ‘HALF FAKE’ HUNTER BIDEN LAPTOP STORY

A photo of Elon Musk's Twitter next to the Twitter logo

AOC accused Twitter CEO Elon Musk of "boosting visibility" of a parody account "impersonating" her on the social media platform. (Jakub Porzycki/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

"The Twitter CEO has engaged it, boosting visibility," she said, suggesting Musk is helping push the account across the platform. "It is releasing false policy statements and gaining spread. I am assessing with my team how to move forward. In the meantime, be careful of what you see."

According to Twitter's help center, by using the word "parody" in the username and biography, the account does not violate the platform's user guidelines.

While the fake account uses the same profile photo as the congresswoman, it makes clear that it is not actually AOC, posting under the name "Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Press Release (parody)."

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez

Ocasio-Cortez has frequently clashed with Twitter CEO Elon Musk since he took over the social media platform in 2022. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Ocasio-Cortez has clashed with Musk multiple times since the billionaire purchased Twitter. 

Musk purchased the social media site in 2022 for $44 billion. 

