Twitter takes action as Ex-Malaysian PM’s claimed that Muslims have right 'to kill millions of French people'

Twitter took action against a message from the former Prime Minister of Malaysia, Dr. Mahathir Mohamad, on Thursday that declared, “Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past.”

The post violated Twitter's glorification of violence policy, which requires the violator to remove the tweet before they’re able to tweet from the account again.

Mohamad, who has over 1.3 million followers, sent the hateful message as part of a lengthy thread that detailed his thoughts on a recent murder. He began the series of tweets by writing “RESPECT OTHERS” in all capital letters before explaining that “a teacher in France had his throat slit by an 18-year-old Chechen boy. The killer was angered by the teacher showing a caricature of Prophet Muhammad. The teacher intended to demonstrate freedom of expression.”

Mohamad said, “killing is not an act that as a Muslim I would approve,” but he doesn’t think insulting other people should be included in freedom of expression.

“You cannot go up to a man and curse him simply because you believe in freedom of speech,” he wrote.

“But irrespective of the religion professed, angry people kill. The French in the course of their history has [sic] killed millions of people. Many were Muslims,” Mohamad wrote before he posted the tweet.

“Since you have blamed all Muslims and the Muslims’ religion for what was done by one angry person, the Muslims have a right to punish the French. The boycott cannot compensate the wrongs committed by the French all these years,” he added following the claim that “Muslims have a right to be angry and to kill millions of French people for the massacres of the past.”

Meanwhile, Twitter will hide the tweets that violate its policy until the person decides to remove the message.

A Twitter insider told Fox News that Mohamad will be able to tweet again once he deletes the message.

Meanwhile, Twitter has refused to unlock the New York Post's account since Oct. 14 unless the outlet deletes tweets about its reporting on 2020 Democratic nominee Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden.

Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, ripped into Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey during a hearing with tech titans on Wednesday, accusing him and his social media platform of improperly censoring reporting that reflected poorly on Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden, asking at point, "Who the hell elected you?"

Dorsey said The Post is locked out of its account due to a policy regarding hacked materials, because the stories were based on emails taken from Hunter Biden's purported laptop.

Twitter updated it’s policy, saying it will start labeling content that violates its rules rather than remove it altogether, "unless it is directly shared by hackers or those acting in concert with them."

However, the tech giant claims it won’t apply the update rule retroactively to the Post and the paper’s editors haven’t deleted the tweets.

It is unclear if Mohamad plans to delete the tweet that landed him in hot water.

Fox News’ Ronn Blitzer and Fox Business’ Audrey Conklin contributed to this report.