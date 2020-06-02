Twitter suspends account that called for violence amid nationwide George Floyd protests

Twitter suspended an account named “Antifa _US” tied to the white nationalist group Identity Evropa on Monday after it posted messages calling for violence.

Twitter has become increasingly aggressive in recent weeks when it comes to policing content on the platform, but other accounts claiming to be tied to far-left extremist group called Antifa remain active.

"This account violated our platform manipulation and spam policy, specifically the creation of fake accounts. We took action after the account sent a Tweet inciting violence and broke the Twitter Rules,” a Twitter spokesperson told Fox News.

NBC News reported that the now-suspended account was not actually tied to Antifa -- the often violent movement that stands for "antifascist" -- but instead was the Identity Evropa posing as Antifa.

The account sent threatening messages aimed at inciting violence across the United States. The protests surrounding the death of George Floyd have put a newfound spotlight on Antifa, as peaceful protests turned into riots in major American cities. President Trump has suggested that the group will be labeled a terrorist organization.

Identity Evropa, according to the Anti-Defamation League, is “focused on the preservation of ‘white American culture’ and promoting white European identity.” They became known for their involvement in the 2017 “Unite the Right” rally in Charlottesville.

While it is unclear if other accounts claiming to be tied to Antifa are authentic or run by groups like Identity Evropa, many remain active on Twitter. An account labeled “New York City Antifa” has called for all charges against protestors to be dropped. Antifa Philadelphia and Antifa International are other examples of Twitter accounts that remain online.

“We're closely collaborating with industry peers to keep people safe and protect the public conversation,” a Twitter spokesperson said when asked about the other accounts.

Fox News’ Greg Norman contributed to this report.