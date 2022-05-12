Expand / Collapse search
Media
Published

Cori Bush asks Joy Reid why there isn't 'sperm regulation legislation' to control men's bodies

'Truthfully, sperm are busy. It’s busy. Who’s regulating that? Who’s saying something about it?' the congresswoman asked

By Gabriel Hays | Fox News
During the Wednesday evening episode of MSNBC's The ReidOut, Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., tried to equate enacting abortion restrictions to enacting "sperm regulation legislation" and asserted that men would not be able to handle women controlling their bodies in that way if the shoe were on the other foot. 

Host Joy Reid brought the congresswoman onto her show to discuss Republicans’ plot to control women’s bodies across the nation.

Reid began the segment remarking on "the idea that people like [Republican senators] Ron Johnson and Ted Cruz are focusing on the protests, the protesters, saying they’re the real problem and trying to deflect attention, when at the same time states are passing laws" restricting abortion.

PROTESTS AT JUSTICES’ HOMES ‘NOTHING’ COMPARED TO ‘FORCING US TO BEAR CHILDREN WE DON’T WANT': LA TIMES COLUMN

Rep. Coris Bush, D-Mo.

Reid then prompted Bush, stating, "I just wonder how you feel listening to these men stand around and say, ‘Well, this isn’t a big problem. The real problem is the protests.’"

Bush responded by claiming that Republicans are "trying to deflect" and then launched into a rant about the GOP seeking to control women’s bodies, culminating in her asking why there isn’t sperm regulation to eradicate the perceived doubled standard.

"Opposition to abortion care has never been about a baby. It’s never been about children, because if it was, we’d have better resources for when the child is actually born, but so it was never about that. It’s just about control," she said. 

"It’s about who our government sees as fully human in this country," the lawmaker added.

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington following reports of a leaked draft opinion by the court overturning Roe v. Wade. 

A crowd of people gather outside the Supreme Court, Monday night, May 2, 2022 in Washington following reports of a leaked draft opinion by the court overturning Roe v. Wade.  (AP Photo/Anna Johnson)

"You know, and so, it takes me to this, Joy, you know: there’s a reason why we don’t see sperm regulation legislation. There’s a reason why we don’t see mandated vasectomies," Bush claimed. 

She claimed there would be an outrage if men’s bodies were controlled as such: "You know, the very idea that we would take away men’s bodily autonomy is outrageous, like it’s unfathomable."

"Truthfully, sperm are busy. It’s busy. Who’s regulating that? Who’s saying something about it?" she asked.

"I didn’t see the senator saying anything about that," she continued. "Where is that legislation?"

Rep. Cori Bush, D-Mo., testifies during the House Oversight and Reform Committee hearing titled Birthing While Black: Examining Americas Black Maternal Health Crisis, in Rayburn Building on Thursday, May 6, 2021. (Photo By Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images)

"And there will never be that – especially if it’s up to them because they don’t see that as something that’s needed because it’s about control and it’s not about children," Bush kept insisting that Republicans would never go for sperm regulation because they just want to control women. 

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor at Fox News. Follow him on Twitter at @gabrieljhays.