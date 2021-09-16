Twitter mocks Washington Post's Jennifer Rubin for apparent 'off the record' failure

Washington Post reporter Jennifer Rubin was mocked on Twitter Thursday for apparently not understanding how an "off the record" conversation works.

Politico's article titled "The Jennifer Rubin <--> WH symbiosis" covered Rubin’s repeated defenses of the Biden administration, and the final portion described the outlet's attempts to reach out to Rubin for a comment regarding their research.

MILLEY SUPPORTERS WOULD BE OUTRAGED IF HE HAD GONE AROUND BIDEN'S BACK: ‘THE FIVE’

Politico noted that they reached out to Rubin multiple times over the course of several months, but she declined to comment on the story.

"On Thursday, we reached back out with our reporting. Rubin responded in an email with the subject line ‘OFF THE RECORD.’ Since we never agreed to conduct such an off-the-record conversation, we are publishing it below in full:" the article read.

The email that followed was Rubin’s scathing condemnation of Politico for "the zillionth hit piece on a prominent woman, especially one candid in her critiques of Politico's hysterical, clickbait style of coverage."

"The notion that I am polarizing in a newsroom (as opposed to any of the dozens of other opinion writers) is a "take" only Politico could come up with — by of course running around to ask the question in the first place. I trust the Post's superb news side folks spend zero time thinking about me (as is entirely appropriate). My only surprise is that Sam [Stein, POLITICO’s White House editor], a very good journalist, would become enmeshed in such an obviously misogynistic publication. Surely there are finer publications that would have him. And btw, what a low class move to do this on Yom Kippur at the last moment," Rubin wrote.

Several Twitter users noted Rubin’s failure to properly establish an "off the record" conversation despite being a veteran reporter.

Fox News editor Cameron Cawthorne tweeted "This email from Jennifer Rubin to Politico should be in the Louvre."

The Reload founder Stephen Gutowski tweeted "Has Rubin ever talked to a news reporter before? Where did she get the idea she could simply declare something off the record like that?"

Daily Caller correspondent Anders Hagstrom said, "After all these years Jen Rubin still doesn’t know how ‘off the record’ works."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Jennifer Rubin was previously criticized for repeatedly defending President Joe Biden for his disastrous troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Her comments have been tweeted and retweeted by White House Chief of Staff Ronald Klein.