Tulsi Gabbard is going to be Trump's VP, Greg Gutfeld predicts

Fox News host Greg Gutfeld reflected on former presidential candidate Tulsi Gabbard's decision to leave the Democratic Party on "The Five" Tuesday, saying she is the "definition of an individual" and predicting she will be former President Trump's running mate in 2024.

GREG GUTFELD: The thing I like about Tulsi is that if she were to give you two opinions, you could not predict a third one. Right? She's the definition of an individual. I disagree with her on probably at least 30%, maybe 40% of the things.

LEFT AND RIGHT CELEBRATE TULSI GABBARD LEAVING DEMOCRATIC PARTY: ‘WINNING’

But the boxes she ticks aren't the boxes that Kamala ticks. Her boxes are achievements and ideas. That's different than skin color and where she was born, well, not where she was born, but whatever her background is. So I think that is what makes her so different. I've never seen her angry in my life. And just lastly, I think she's going to be Trump's VP. So that's that's where this is going.

But I do think when she said, "the anti-white racism," she said something that most people can't say. And that takes serious stones to say that because it is true. In the Democratic Party, they've made it really clear that you can be racist against White people because they have it coming.

