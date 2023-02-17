Tulsi Gabbard torches Buttigieg, Biden admin over Ohio train disaster: 'They're so arrogant'

Tulsi Gabbard said Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and the Biden administration are"arrogant" and only "care about themselves."

The Fox News contributor and former Democrat joined "Ingraham Angle" to discuss the lack of response and help to the people in East Palestine, Ohio after a train derailment released toxic chemicals into the community.

"They're so arrogant. They think that they're special. They're above the law, they're above reproach, they're above accountability. They clearly don't care about us. They think they can get away with anything. We have to demand more."

Gabbard said no one should be surprised by the lack of "care and compassion" shown by the administration following the spill.

"They have shown us already that they do not care about us. They don't respect us so much that they think we're stupid and continue to lie to us and make up stories to cover their own backside. They could have taken action to prevent this," said Gabbard.

Gabbard questioned the actions of the administration and Buttigieg.

"Look at the corporate side, look at Norfolk Southern, they make billions of dollars every year. We should be asking them, Hey, why is it that you're still running unsafe archaic technology in your train systems? Ask the Biden administration. Hey, you knew Pete Buttigieg said, Oh, well, there's a thousand trains that derail every year. If you know that, what are you doing about it? What could you have done to potentially prevent this absolute catastrophe, putting the lives of these families, their loved ones, their kids, their pets, their animals at risk here?"

Gabbard said Buttigieg is failing to take ownership and do the right thing in this instance.

"They're making up the rules as they go along because they really only care about themselves. Pete Buttigieg only cares about himself and whatever his ambitions are in the future."

Senator Marco Rubio is demanding the resignation of Secretary of Transportation Buttigieg over his handling of the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment.

A Norfolk Southern train with 50 rail cars, 10 of which were carrying vinyl chloride, derailed in East Palestine on Feb. 3. The derailment caused hazardous chemicals to spill onto the ground and sent a plume of smoke into the air.

While Buttigieg hasn't been to East Palestine, a spokesperson for the Department of Transportation told Fox News Digital that "[Federal Railroad Administration] and [Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration] staff were on the ground within hours of the derailment and the EPA Regional Administrator and EPA Administrator are visiting. [National Transportation Safety Board] is the lead investigator and DOT is in a supporting role."

Rubio says this is "part of a two-year long pattern."

"During historic maritime and surface transportation disruptions in 2021, Secretary Buttigieg was completely absent. Amidst an impending possible rail strike last year, Secretary Buttigieg left the country to vacation in Portuguese wine country. Near misses in commercial aviation, as well as recent system failures, including the one that shut down air travel in Florida in January, indicate that serious and persistent problems across the DOT are not being sufficiently remedied," Rubio said.

