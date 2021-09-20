Tulsi Gabbard:  Islamist jihadists are continuing to wage war against us

Former Hawaii congresswoman and Democratic presidential candidate, Tulsi Gabbard joined "Tucker Carlson Tonight" to weigh in on the U.S. drone strike that mistakenly killed civilians.

TULSI GABBARD: This kind of accountability is critical. I want to point out first that any time there are civilian casualties in war, it is tragic and terrible. War is a terrible thing and I think it’s important for the American people to understand that Islamist jihadists are continuing to wage war against us and the Islamist ideology—not the same as the religion of Islam—but this Islamist ideology, which is the political ideology that inspired the terrorist attacks on our country on 9/11, is the greatest threat that we’re facing right now in this country in the world. It is the foundation of governance of so-called Islamic countries like Turkey and Iran and Saudi Arabia and Pakistan, and it’s what’s behind the discriminatory policies that they have in these countries against Christians, Hindus, Buddhists, Atheists, and others.

So, as long as these Islamic jihadists are waging war against us, we have to work to defeat them militarily and ideologically. And militarily, we have two choices in how we do that. Number One: We can continue to invade and occupy in nation-building countries around the world—just as we did in Afghanistan at great cost. Number Two: we can take a targeted approach using airstrikes, using our special forces to go in and go after these terror cells. The reality is that the cost—the cost of the American people, the cost to our troops, the cost to civilians will be far less if we take this very targeted approach to go after these jihadist terrorist cells that if we continue making the very same mistakes that we saw in Afghanistan and other parts of the world of invasion, occupation and nation-building.

