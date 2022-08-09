Tulsi Gabbard: FBI raid on Mar-a-Lago a 'blatant abuse of power'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, said the Justice Department is becoming increasingly polarized after former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was raided.

TULSI GABBARD: This is something that every American should be extremely concerned about because this raid is just the latest serious escalation of this disturbing trend that we have seen of blatant abuse of power by those in power to not only protect their friends, but to target their political opponents or frankly anyone who dares to dissent or challenge or disagree or even question what this administration is doing. And there are a number of examples that we can point to not only abuse of power within the Department of Justice, within the FBI or law enforcement agencies, but also the Department of Homeland Security and the IRS.

You pointed to a few examples already. You know, look to the FBI investigation of Trump for the Russia hoax that didn’t turn out to be anything. You look at the IRS and Lois Lerner directly targeting conservative organizations under the Obama administration. You look at this administration’s Department of Homeland Security’s creation of a ministry of truth to go after us, everyday Americans across the country, to tell us, "Hey, here is what we say the truth is and is not and what you are allowed to say and what you are not allowed to say."

