Tulsi Gabbard defends debate claim that Trump supports Al Qaeda

U.S. Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, defended her Democratic debate claim Wednesday night that President Trump is supporting Al Qaeda.

Gabbard cited Trump's "support and alliance with Saudi Arabia that is both providing direct and indirect support directly to Al Qaeda,” when she spoke to Shannon Bream of "Fox News @ Night" after the debate.

“How can you say Saudi Arabia is a great partner in fighting terrorism when they are fueling and funding terrorist groups in Yemen?” she added.

She said that Saudi Arabia is pushing for a war with Iran, which would be “far more devastating, far more costly” than the U.S. war in Iraq. Gabbard is an Iraq war veteran.

The congresswoman's remarks came on the same day that reports emerged that Hamza bin Laden, a son of the late Al Qaeda leader Usama bin Laden, is dead. President Trump declined to comment on the reports Wednesday.

Gabbard also spoke out against Google and Facebook, saying the tech company monopolies are dangerous to the First Amendment protection of free speech.

She said she’s suing Google after the company "arbitrarily" blocked her Google ads for several hours after the first debate while she was the most searched candidate.

“People seem to feel that this is a left-right issue rather than seeing it for what it is, which is a free speech issue,” she said, adding that companies like Google and Facebook “literally have the power … to influence our fair elections.”