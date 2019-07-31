Expand / Collapse search
Al Qaeda
Trump refuses to comment on reports of death of bin Laden's son

By Frank Miles | Fox News
President Trump refused to comment Wednesday on reports of the death of Hamza bin Laden, son of the slain Al Qaeda leader responsible for the 9/11 terrorist attacks, Usama bin Laden.

When asked to weigh in on the reports, Trump said: “I don't want to comment on it. I don't want to comment on that. Thank you very much, everybody.”

NBC News reported that officials would not provide details of where or when Hamza apparently died or if American forces played a role in his death. The news outlet added that it was unclear if the U.S. had confirmed the death of the militant who has been seen as an increasingly serious threat.

The State Department in February had offered a $1 million reward for information leading to Usama bin Laden's son.

Hamza bin Laden was named a "specially designated global terrorist" in January 2017.

He is not the head of  Al Qaeda but he has risen in prominence within the terror network his father founded, and the group may be grooming him to stand as a leader for a young generation of militants.

His life has mirrored the path of  Al Qaeda, moving quietly and steadily forward, outlasting its offshoot and rival, the Islamic State terror network.

Hamza bin Laden's father was killed after a U.S. military raid in Pakistan in May 2011. He masterminded the 9/11 terrorist attacks that killed nearly 3,000 people and injured over 6,000.

Frank Miles is a reporter and editor covering geopolitics, military, crime, technology and sports for FoxNews.com. His email is Frank.Miles@foxnews.com.