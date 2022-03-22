Biden is 'not God,' 'not in control' despite 'new world order' remark: Gabbard

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Former Rep. Tulsi Gabbard said Tuesday that President Biden is "not God" and "not in control" Tuesday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

Biden said Monday, "We are at an inflection point, I believe, in the world economy — not just the world economy, in the world. … And now is a time when things are shifting. We’re going to — there’s going to be a new world order out there, and we’ve got to lead it."

Gabbard said "recognizing you're not God, you are not in control" is "central" to humility.

"And if you try to pretend that you are, what will result — even with good intentions — what will result, unfortunately, is more suffering, more hardship for the people in the world [whom] supposedly he's trying to save, but also for the American people."

"Because Joe Biden's already told us, ‘Hey, freedom is not free. You, the American people are going to pay the price.’ And … that is exactly what we will see play out if he continues to think that he is and can be somehow the controller of all people and all things in this world."

Biden is doing so instead of focusing more on the United States' problems, including border security, education, communities' safety and supporting small businesses, Gabbard said.

"But instead, as we've seen, he seems to be more focused on trying to be president of the world and along with the power elite of America, taking this missionary zeal to say, 'You know what, we're going to set aside the problems that the American people are facing and instead focus on saving the world by spreading democracy everywhere.'"

Gabbard called it "a bigger version" of former President Barack Obama's Arab Spring, which saw his "messianic attitude" toward attempting to save the Middle East with democracy lead to "destruction, suffering and death in his wake."

"And the American people paid a very, very heavy price for that," she added.