Tucker Carlson on impeachment inquiry: 'What they’re really saying to voters is you can’t actually make changes'

Fox News’ Tucker Carlson railed Thursday against the House Democrats' impeachment inquiry against President Trump, arguing that the push to remove the president represents the suppression of American democracy by the Washington establishment which “ought to make you nervous.”

“What they’re really saying to voters is you can’t actually make changes to American policy, the ones that we support,” said the host of "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

Carlson went on to explain that the removal of Trump from the White House would preserve the status quo, which he said enriches "private equity managers, defense contractors, and parasites of the vast federal bureaucracy.”

“Will they have learned anything from the [impeachment] exercise? Will the 2016 election have changed their minds or their priorities at all in any way or will they continue to console themselves that the whole thing was just some weird aberration run by Russia and racists in the heartland?” Carlson asked rhetorically, adding: “If the people in charge were capable of learning anything, our country wouldn’t look like what it does today."

Carlson spoke after the fourth day of impeachment hearings by the House Intelligence Committee, which featured testimony from U.S. Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland.

Sondland testified that he and others in the administration understood that a meeting at the White House and a phone call between Trump and Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky would happen only if Zelensky agreed to an investigation into the 2016 U.S. election and the son of former Vice President Joe Biden. However, Sondland also testified that he asked the president what he wanted from Ukraine during a phone conversation Sept. 9, to which Trump responded: "I want nothing. I want nothing. I want nothing. I want no quid pro quo. Tell Zelensky to do the right thing

Trump insisted Wednesday that Sondland's testimony means "it's all over" for the inquiry

“From the beginning, Washington has had presumptions about what the new president was like, about what policy voters were allowed to choose,” Carlson said. “Voters weren’t allowed to end foreign wars by casting a ballot or put America first or to secure America’s borders. That’s not on the table. Those aren’t menu options.”