Tucker: Georgia's flat coronavirus numbers after reopening suggests 'America can begin to return to normal'

Georgia's success in reopening its economy should serve as an example to leaders across the country who are hesitant to lift their coronavirus-induced lockdown orders, Tucker Carlson said Thursday.

The "Tucker Carlson Tonight" host praised Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, who last week reported that his state had its lowest number of hospitalized coronavirus patients since hospitals began reporting in early April. The good news came just days after Kemp moved forward with his reopening plan, despite strong opposition from leaders on both sides of the aisle.

"The decision was described ... as the most reckless public health decision since 9 out of 10 family doctors endorsed Camel cigarettes," Carlson mocked. "Untold millions would die because Georgia was reopening..."

"Mayors in Georgia were describing the governor's decision as reckless, dangerous, and illogical ... that is how dangerous it was," he went on.

On April 25, the first day of Georgia's phased reopening, the state had 650 new reported cases of coronavirus," Carlson explained. As of Wednesday, 18 days later, Georgia had a total of 555 new cases.

"There are still sick people in the state and some of them will die, but as of tonight, Georgia's numbers, the actual numbers, are no worse than the national average. And that tells us a lot," the host argued. "We should be thrilled by this news because it suggests that America can begin to return to normal, restore rights stolen from the population, maybe treat citizens like adults once again, and not court medical disasters."

Carlson then rounded on Democratic leaders who have extended their state or city's lockdowns -- singling out Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, and Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.

"You would think our leadership would be racing to the podium to share this great news," he said, "but of course they are not. Just the opposite, in fact, they are doubling down on authoritarianism. They enjoy being in control of your life. They do not plan to relinquish the power they receive from this pandemic anytime soon, if ever."

"This is insanity, obviously," he went on, "and at some point we will look back in shame as we consider it. Politicians will always seize the maximum amount of power they can. That is why they went into politics, to fill that empty space inside. The question is for the rest of us, why are we allowing this to happen?"