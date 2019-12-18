Tucker Carlson: Democrats state every reason imaginable for impeaching Trump, from 'slavery' to immigration policy

Tucker Carlson criticized House Democrats' pro-impeachment commentary from Wednesday's debate and claimed the nation had been successfully distracted from an egregiously pork-filled federal spending bill.

Carlson said Wednesday that Democrats have rhetorically clung to the Constitution as they move forward with the impeachment of President Trump, but have also made other landmark historical references.

"The Democrats have told you for the last month there's one real reason at the bottom, nobody is above the law," he said. "Now, there are caveats to that of course: no one is above the law except for anyone who might potentially vote Democrat, in which case laws are racist and must be ignored."

While impeachment proceedings were shown on national television, lawmakers were also working on a federal spending bill to keep the government funded and avoid another holiday shutdown.

That spending bill, Carlson said, included funding for items that fly in the face of the Democrats stated love for the rule of law and Constitution.

"Congress is ... still busily working to undermine your constitutional rights. The spending bill currently includes $25 million to spend on 'Gun violence research.'" he said. "Don't lie to yourself. That's not social science. It's money that will go to ideologically motivated research with only one purpose: giving a pretext to bureaucrats to reduce your Second Amendment rights. You think that might bother Democrats because, as you know, they spent all week extolling the Constitution, how much they care about it, how they are representing the Framers. But of course, they don't care about the Bill of Rights. If it's an obstacle to their power, they are against it."

Carlson expressed incredulity at the remarks of House Democratic Caucus Chairman Hakeem Jeffries, a Democrat from New York City who invoked slavery and women's suffrage.

"Why is the president being impeached?" Tucker asked. "Ask Hakeem Jeffries ... Impeachment has a lot to do with ... slavery. I bet you didn't see that coming."

Speaking in support of impeachment, Rep. Jeffries said there is a difference between "division and clarification."

"There are some who cynically argue that the impeachment of this president will further divide an already fractured union," he said. "Slavery once divided the nation, but emancipators rose up to clarify that all men are created equally. Suffrage once divided the nation but women rose up to clarify that all voices must be heard in our democracy."

Carlson called Jeffries comments "dumb and insane" and mostly "indecipherable."

"How do people like that get power in this country?" he asked.

In addition, Carlson called attention to the remarks of Rep. Al Green, D-Texas, an early proponent of impeachment, who appeared to want Trump impeached because of a policy disagreement.

"[Green] accused the president of disagreeing with his views on immigration," Carlson said, adding the Houston Democrat didn't mention any explicit high crimes or misdemeanors.

"In the name of democracy, on behalf of the republic, and for the sake of the many who are suffering, I will vote to impeach and I encourage my colleagues to do so as well," Green said, pointing to a picture of a crying child displayed on an easel next to his lectern.

"What does that have to do with [impeachment] articles one and two?" Carlson asked.