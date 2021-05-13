Tucker Carlson, YouTuber Hickok45 smash stereotype that AR-15's are ‘weapons of war’

Politicians on the left love to paint assault rifles as weapons of war, but the AR-15, America’s most popular rifle, is a staple in American lifestyle, host Tucker Carlson argued in Fox Nation’s newest episode of "Tucker Carlson Originals."

Carlson met up with Greg Kinman, the man behind popular firearms YouTube channel Hickok45, on his well-known Tennessee range to get a deeper understanding of the AR-15 rifle and its functionality.

"They’re just a semi-automatic rifle," Kinman said. "The same technology has been around for 100 years, over 100 years."

AR-15’s dubbed "weapons of war" are not issued by the military and are not commonly connected to homicides. According to FBI crime statistics, homicide victims are more likely to be killed with a knife than a rifle – AR-15’s being even less likely, Carlson explained.

TOMI LAHREN ON THE APPEARANCE THAT DREW BACKLASH, PROTESTS FROM ‘ANTI-FREE SPEECH LIBERALS’ IN ‘BACK THE BLUE’

"I know there are some irresponsible people in the world but the number of accidents is not really any greater than it is," Kinman weighed in.

In fact, the AR-15 is most commonly used as a hunting rifle, Carlson explained, as most calibers are legal to hunt with.

Some Texas ranchers rely on AR-15’s to manage varmints like wild hogs and coyotes that kill livestock, costing farmers more than $1.5 billion per year.

"We don’t want these animals to suffer but we do need to eliminate them because they’re causing a lot of damage," one rancher said.

New "Tucker Carlson Originals" are available exclusively on Fox Nation. Join Fox Nation today to watch Tucker's full interview and other great episodes.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.