Tucker Carlson: Legislation that protects undocumented criminals 'designed to create a whole new country'

"Tucker Carlson Tonight" tackled some alarming Democratic legislation Thursday that would protect criminals from being deported and handcuff law enforcement.

Host Tucker Carlson began his program by addressing the story of Wilmer Rodriguez, who was murdered while waiting to testify in court against MS-13 gang members who assaulted him for protecting two young boys from them.

"Until recently, Rodriguez would have been protected by New York law, which led prosecutors to conceal the names of witnesses until shortly before trial. For their safety," Carlson explained. "But a new law, this one passed to help criminal defendants, required prosecutors to turn over Rodriguez's name to the gang members' lawyers. Almost immediately, gang members started harassing Rodriguez. This week, they killed him."

"That's what New York is like now. Do the right thing and you could be murdered by predators," Carlson added. "The government is determined to protect lunacy."

Carlson used these examples among others to lead his viewers into a segment about the controversial legislation.

"At this moment there is a bill pending in Congress called the New Way Forward Act. It’s received almost no publicity, which is unfortunate, as well as revealing. The legislation is sponsored by 44 House Democrats, including Ilhan Omar and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. At roughly 4,400 words, it’s almost exactly as long as the U.S. Constitution," Carlson said. "Like the Constitution, it’s designed to create a whole new country. The bill would entirely remake our immigration system, with the explicit purpose of ensuring that criminals are able to move here, and settle here permanently, with impunity."

The host then highlighted many of the ways in which the legislation would impact the country.

"A press release from Congressman Jesus Garcia of Illinois is explicit about this. Garcia brags that the bill will break the 'prison to deportation pipeline,'" Carlson said. "If this bill passes, there will no longer be any crimes that automatically require deportation. None. And one crime, falsifying a passport, will be made immune from deportation, no matter what."

"Because apparently 9-11 never happened, and we no longer care about fake government documents," Carlson added.

"There are people who commit rape, child abuse, and even manslaughter and receive sentences of fewer than five years. Lots of them, Carlson said. "If the New Way Forward Act passes, immigrants who commit those crimes, and receive those sentences, would remain in the country. They’ll all be eligible for citizenship one day, too."

Carlson also warned that the legislation would lead to "open borders."

"The bill would grant sweeping new powers to immigration judges, allowing them to nullify a deportation order," Carlson said. "In other words, anti-American immigration judges — and many of them are exactly that — would have a blank check to open the borders. No vote required."