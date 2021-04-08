Tucker: Every time Democrats 'import a new voter,' they dilute Americans' political power

The far-left policies driving illegal immigration to the United States favor those who display "absolute contempt for our customs, our laws, our system itself -- and they are being treated better than American citizens," Tucker Carlson said Thursday.

The Fox News host, who recently debuted "Tucker Carlson Today" in partnership with Fox Nation, doubled down on earlier warnings of the long-term ramifications of illegal immigration in a guest appearance on "Fox News Primetime."

"I know that the left and all the little gatekeepers on Twitter become literally hysterical if you use the term 'replacement,' if you suggest that the Democratic Party is trying to replace the current electorate of voters now casting ballots with new people, more obedient voters from the Third World," a visibly outraged Carlson began.

He then asked viewers to visualize a family in which the parents favor an adopted child over a biological child.

"Look, if this was happening in your house, if you were in sixth grade, for example, and without telling you, your parents adopted a bunch of new siblings and gave them brand new bikes and let them stay up later and helped them with their homework and gave them twice the allowance that they gave you, you would say to your siblings, 'You know, I think we are being replaced by kids that our parents love more,'" he said.

"It would be kind of hard to argue against you, because look at the evidence. So, this matters on a bunch of different levels but on the most basic level, it's a voting rights question."

Carlson explained that the American system is based on the idea of "one person, one vote".

"If you change the population, you dilute the political power of the people who live there," he said. "So every time they import a new voter, I become disenfranchised as a current voter."

Carlson said critics who accuse his argument of having racial undertones are missing the point.

"White replacement theory? No, no, this is a voting rights question," he said. "I have less political power because they are importing a brand new electorate. Why should I sit back and take that the power that I have as an American -- guaranteed at birth as one man, one vote -- they are diluting it. They are not allowed to do it," the host continued, before asking, "Why are we putting up with this?"