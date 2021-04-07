Wilfred Reilly tells 'Tucker Carlson Today' corporations act woke to distract from 'actual class questions'

Fox News host Tucker Carlson sat down with author and Kentucky State University associated professor Wilfred Reilly on the latest edition of Fox Nation's "Tucker Carlson Today" Wednesday to discuss cancel culture and how the "woke" left’s obsession with race is being used to divide America.

"The extreme racial language we find being used, 80, 90-plus% of it comes from the left," said Reilly, author of the recent books "Taboo: 10 Facts You Can't Talk About" and "Hate Crime Hoax: how the Left is Selling a Fake Race War."

Carlson and Reilly discussed United Airlines' stated goal of having 50% of new pilots be women of people or color.

"United Airlines announced it was creating quotas for pilots based on race or gender," Carlson said. "Airline pilots will now be selected on the base of what seems like irrelevant criteria, what you look like."

Reilly noted that criteria would never apply to sports teams, where a football team that "looked like America" would be 53% female, but would "never win a game."

"All people are just people," Reilly said. "Blacks, Whites, Asians, and so on are equals ... if you want more Black pilots, you have to get more kids interested in flying planes, and trained to do that to a high level, perhaps through a program with the Air Force ... before they go on to pilot large commercial airlines."

The pair also discussed why corporations have waded into issues like Georgia's new election law.

"The goal is not to make the country more woke, if you’re the global CEO of Coca-Cola. Never be fooled into believing that," said Reilly. "What these corporations are doing ... is using quibbling among the lower upper class to totally ignore actual class questions."

"Corporations are simply saying things that they think will perhaps save their businesses from being burnt, in the most extreme," he added, "but that will appeal to a large number of people, that will shut up Twitter. And they’re very often just these meaningless statements."

This crusade for "wokeness" has infiltrated nearly every industry, and Reilly noted that the end goal is not equality, but rather equity.

"Equity ... doesn’t mean equality. What equity means is the proportional assignment of the winners by some category, usually race," he said. "So when we talk about these airlines ... this is a classic equity program of 50 or 51% of the pilots ... will have to be members of specific designated minority groups or females. That is an equity program."

New episodes of "Tucker Carlson Today" are available every Monday, Wednesday and Friday exclusively on Fox Nation. Join Fox Nation today to watch Tucker's full interview with Wilfred Reilly and other great episodes.

CLICK HERE TO GET FOX NATION

Fox Nation programs are viewable on-demand and from your mobile device app, but only for Fox Nation subscribers. Go to Fox Nation to start a free trial and watch the extensive library from your favorite Fox News personalities.