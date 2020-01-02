Tucker Carlson: 'Normal people don't want criminal justice reform. They want criminal justice enforcement'

Tucker Carlson spoke out Thursday against Democrats' version of criminal justice reform in response to a newly enacted bail reform policy in New York City.

"It's hard to see who benefits from it except the people getting out of jail," Carlson said on "Tucker Carlson Tonight."

NYC LEADERS REVERSING POLICIES 'THAT HAVE KEPT THE CITY SAFE FOR 30 YEARS'

The host was reacting to the story of Tiffany Harris, who was arrested last week for allegedly attacking three Jewish women in Brooklyn. With New York City adopting the new bail reform policies before they officially became law, Harris was released without bail on Saturday, arrested for another alleged assault on Sunday and released again.

According to The New York Post, Harris was ordered to meet with a social worker, which led to her third arrest on Tuesday, after she allegedly pinched the social worker during the session. After a court appearance in the second case, Harris was ordered to be held in custody for a psychiatric evaluation.

"Democratic presidential candidates have made it clear that if they take power in Washington, this fall, they'll make the rest of the country every bit as inviting for criminals," Carlson said before playing a montage of current and former presidential candidates calling for an end to the "cash bail" system.

"Criminal justice reform has been one of the chief obsessions of our ruling class," Carlson said. "Eliminating bail is just one prong of the offensive that they are waging. They're also demanding shorter prison sentences, fewer cops in 'overpoliced neighborhoods,' whatever that is. Voting rights for violent criminals in prison."

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson then gave statistics detailing the rise of murder rates in liberal cities.

"This is happening. These are not fake statistics, they're the most real. And even in cities where violent crime hasn't surged, locals are dealing instead with property crimes and quality of life offenses, which are significant, some places severe," Carlson warned. "The bottom line is normal people don't want criminal justice reform. They want criminal justice enforcement."