Tucker Carlson warns viewers coronavirus outbreak will cause 'a painful period we are powerless to stop'

Tucker Carlson said on Monday that our elected officials have spent weeks “minimizing what is clearly a very serious problem,” referring to the coronavirus outbreak.

“Our country is likely to experience a painful period we are powerless to stop,” the anchor off the top of “Tucker Carlson Tonight."

“None of this is justification to panic -- you shouldn’t panic," Carlson added, "In crisis, it’s more important than ever to be calm but staying calm is not the same as remaining complacent. It does not mean ensuring people that everything will be fine -- we don’t know that.”

“Instead, it’s better to tell the truth. That is always the surest sign of strength,” Tucker added.

Tucker said that American leaders “ought to prepare” the public for a possible economic recession and travel restrictions.

“Already the non-stop [Amtrak] Acela train service between New York and Washington, which is critical to a lot of people, has been suspended.”

Carlson also said that to prepare for the worst, the U.S. needs to break its dependence on medical supplies from China.

“We really are that dependent on China for masks, medical equipment ... for pharmaceuticals of all kinds. It is shocking to wake up one morning to find ourselves in this supine position dependent on a country who hates us.”