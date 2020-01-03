Tucker Carlson on Soleimani killing: 'There are an awful lot of bad people in this world. We can't kill them all'

Tucker Carlson blasted Iran hawks in the Washington establishment Friday, saying they have wanted a war with Iran for decades and that they may have finally gotten it thanks to President Trump ordering a drone strike that killed Iranian general Qassem Soleimani Thursday.

"What happened yesterday wasn't just another symbolic bombing," Carlson warned on "Tucker Carlson Tonight." "It was a pivot point. Neocons in Washington understood that immediately."

TRUMP ORDERS ATTACK THAT KILLS IRANIAN GEN. QASSEM SOLEIMANI

In remarks earlier Friday, Trump accused Soleimani of planning “imminent and sinister attacks” on U.S. interests.

Carlson argued that many pro-war U.S. officials refuse to look at the important questions when it comes to conflicts in the Middle East.

"No one in Washington is in a mood for big-picture questions right now. Questions, the obvious ones like: Is Iran really the greatest threat we face? And who's actually benefiting from this? And why are we continuing to ignore the decline of our own country in favor of jumping into another quagmire from which there is no obvious exit?" Carson said. "By the way, if we're still in Afghanistan 19 years, sad years later, what makes us think there's a quick way out of Iran ... ?"

Carlson also criticized Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., who released a statement lauding the killing of Soleimani.

"This is very simple: General Soleimani is dead because he was an evil bastard who murdered Americans," Sasse's statement read. "The President made the brave and right call, and Americans should be proud of our service members who got the job done."

"Nothing about life and certainly nothing about killing is ever very simple," Carlson responded. "And any politician tells you otherwise is dumb or is lying."

"Yes, Soleimani was linked to the deaths of Americans. Nobody mourns his passing. But Mexico and China are also linked to the deaths of Americans. Each has flooded our country with narcotics from which tens of thousands of Americans die every single year," Carlson argued. "Not that anyone in power cares. So does that mean we get to bomb Oaxaca? Can we start assassinating generals in the [Chinese] People's Liberation Army?"

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Carlson said America's leaders should explain how Soleimani's death makes the country "richer and secure."

"There are an awful lot of bad people in this world. We can't kill them all. It's not our job," Carlson said, adding: "It's pretty clear that things could start to move in the wrong direction pretty quickly, we're praying they don't, but they could."

Fox News' Alex Pappas contributed to this report.