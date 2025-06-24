Trump's border strategy empowers patrol agents to finally do their job, says veteran chief

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Towering mountain ranges, a cloudy blue sky and the American flag frame Chief Patrol Agent for the U.S. Border Patrol’s Tucson Sector, Sean McGoffin—a man who believes the Trump administration has emboldened his team to better secure the U.S.-Mexico border.

"I think being able to provide consequences has really enabled us to make a difference. Being able to say—to remind people—that crossing the border is, in and of itself, an illegal act. It is against the law," McGoffin told Fox News Digital during a scorching May afternoon.

Within the confines of the Tucson Sector Border Patrol headquarters, McGoffin sternly acknowledged that individuals attempting to cross the border illegally under the new administration will be apprehended and prosecuted.

The atmosphere has shifted substantially since President Donald Trump took office. From January to May 2024, Tucson was the busiest sector along the southwest border by a substantial margin, recording 398,000 apprehensions.

In the same timeframe in 2025, apprehensions dropped to 36,000 — down approximately 91%, according to McGoffin.

"I’ve never seen anything to the degree of support that we’re getting now," McGoffin said. "The resources that we get from not only the military but also our federal, state, and local partners are all working together to make sure we are keeping our country safe—our community safe."

McGoffin came to Tucson in October 2024 from the Yuma Sector, but he’s been with U.S. Customs and Border Protection for approximately 30 years. He stated that the "opportunities" previously given to migrants attempting to enter the U.S. "clogged" the system and forced Border Patrol agents to spend a large amount of time processing those individuals.

"We ran all their checks to make sure that we knew they were not bad people with nefarious intentions or who posed a threat to this nation. We worked really hard to do that, and it took up a lot of time and energy—whereas now, we’re no longer caught up in that. We’re actually on the ground doing our job, and we have far fewer people to deal with," he continued.

He also suggested that deportation operations under the Trump administration have created a deterrent for individuals considering crossing into the U.S.

However, the deadly combination of Mexico and Arizona’s heat and the dream of a better life in America continues to lead to tragic loss of life. Border Patrol routinely assists individuals stranded in the barren landscape—unable to find direction or water. The sun poses a slow, creeping threat for weary travelers.

McGoffin notes that such dangers are of no concern to smugglers.

"The cartels treat people as a commodity rather than as human beings. It’s up to us to reintroduce that element of humanity and make sure we’re saving the lives of those individuals the cartels leave behind. One of the great things we do in the Border Patrol—though it’s rarely talked about—is the rescues we perform each and every day."

Border Patrol agents rappel from helicopters, rush into forested areas and provide IV bags and other medical supplies on a routine basis. The quiet oppression of the environment often proves to be the greatest obstacle for those who attempt the journey.

Failures to yield, addiction to narcotics and sex trafficking add yet another layer of human suffering.

"All these things result from smuggling along the border, and they hurt people," McGoffin told Fox News Digital.

"We can’t get too complacent. We can’t just say we’ve got it done—because narcotics are still trying to come across that border, people are still being smuggled—and we’re not going to stop until it’s absolutely secure," he said.