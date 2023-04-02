Expand / Collapse search
Trump's attorneys sound alarm on Bragg 'taking funding' from NYC 'while people are dying' just to nab Trump

Attorney Alina Habba believes the attacks will 'catapult' Trump into the White House

By Taylor Penley | Fox News
Trump attorneys Alina Habba and James Trusty ripped Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg's fulfilled promise of indicting the former president, both joining the Fox News Channel on Sunday where they voiced concerns over political persecution infiltrating the justice system.

"This shows how corrupt the New York judicial system has become," Habba told "Sunday Morning Futures" anchor Maria Bartiromo. 

"They think it's appropriate to take funding away from the city that is falling apart. They are taking funding away while people are dying and there is crime rampant in the streets to go after the leading GOP candidate. It is unacceptable."

ALVIN BRAGG'S SOFT-ON-CRIME POLICIES SCORCHED AFTER TRUMP CHARGES: THINGS HAVE GOTTEN ‘PROGRESSIVELY WORSE’

District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference to discuss the charges against Steve Bannon in New York on September 8, 2022. 

District Attorney Alvin Bragg speaks at a press conference to discuss the charges against Steve Bannon in New York on September 8, 2022.  ((Photo by ALEX KENT/AFP via Getty Images))

Now that Bragg has broken the seal on indicting a former president, the move raises larger concerns over whether politically-motivated prosecutions could become more common.

Trusty, another attorney representing the former president, warned "Fox News Sunday" viewers that the historic indictment establishes a legal precedent that will not go away easily.

"We should never have prosecutors acting out on political promises to target people," Trusty told host Shannon Bream.

TRUMP INDICTED AFTER MANHATTAN DA PROBE FOR HUSH MONEY PAYMENTS

Donald Trump is the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges.

Donald Trump is the first former president to be indicted on criminal charges. ( SAUL LOEB/AFP via Getty Images))

"He's [Trump] worried that he's the first person subjected to this new model of upside-down justice, of political persecution. It let the genie out of the bottle with this new mode of prosecution. It's not going to go back by itself. It's going to be a problem for generations," he added.

Trusty claimed that activist district attorneys are "pushing the envelope legally" and alleged that a "fair-minded judge" could make the right decision, including responding to a motion to dismiss after determining the case lacks sufficient legal standing.

A LOOK AT DONALD TRUMP'S ARRAIGNMENT SCHEDULE AHEAD OF TUESDAY COURT APPEARANCE

Habba similarly alleged that "corrupt" attorneys general and district attorneys are engaging in political witch hunts, adding she hopes to see congressional Republicans like Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, question such officials on where the funding came from.

As Trump faces additional legal hurdles, including a prominent Georgia grand jury investigation into his alleged 2020 presidential election interference, Habba maintains he will still come out on top.

"I think this is going to strengthen him," she said. "Every time they come and hit him hard, every time they try to take him down, his base grows stronger. The American people are not dumb. They see what they're doing… I think he's going to get catapulted into that White House." 

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.