CNN elections analyst Harry Enten laid out recent polling showing former President Trump all but completely dismantling President Biden's lead with Hispanic voters ahead of the 2024 election.

During a segment of "Anderson Cooper 360" on Wednesday, Enten mentioned how Trump has jumped nearly 30 points in voters’ views of him being able to handle immigration and border security, and has a major lead with Hispanic voters over the current president on that issue.

The analyst mentioned how this represents a major shift from 2020, when the same Marquette University Law School/CNBC poll had Biden beating Trump by one point on border security. Ahead of the 2024 race, Trump led Biden by 28 points on the issue.

POLL SHOWS BIDEN'S LEAD OVER TRUMP SHRINKING IN 2024 MATCHUP AS CONCERNS OVER PHYSICAL FITNESS GROW

"Look at that advantage that Donald Trump has on immigration and border security. It’s near 30 points. This is a tremendous change that’s going on and it’s no wonder that Donald Trump is running on immigration," Enten observed, before adding, "Voters at this particular point are quite concerned about immigration, and they trust Donald Trump on this particular issue."

Cooper then asked Enten about how Biden is doing with Hispanic voters in the Southwest, to which the analyst replied that they’re not ditching Trump to back Biden’s re-election, even with Trump’s rhetoric about immigrants.

"So you know, you might think that Hispanic voters might be the types of folks who would have a backlash against Donald Trump’s remarks, right? Ain’t the case," Enten said.

He then cited the same poll’s numbers on Hispanic voters’ view of each candidate on the border security issue, which showed that 49% of that demographic support Trump on the border over 24% who support Biden.

BIDEN LAUNCHES 'LATINOS CON BIDEN-HARRIS' TO COURT HISPANIC VOTERS WOOED BY TRUMP

"If you ask Hispanic voters, who do they trust more on border security and immigration? Overwhelmingly, they trust Donald Trump more, by a tremendous margin. Look at that: 49% to 24%. And that is in line with what we’re seeing in the polls in general among Hispanics, right?"

After noting that Biden beat Trump in the Hispanic vote in 2020 by 20 points, he mentioned how polling has Biden at only +1 or +2 now.

"t would be the smallest margin for any Democratic candidate among Hispanic voters, basically throughout history since we started pulling the gosh darn thing," he said.