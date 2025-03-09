Expand / Collapse search
Trump teases tariffs against Mexico, Canada may go higher in the future

President Trump says he paused some tariffs to ‘help’ Mexico and Canada to a ‘certain extent’

Taylor Penley
Published | Updated
Trump says he paused some tariffs to ‘help’ Mexico and Canada to a ‘certain extent’ Video

Trump says he paused some tariffs to ‘help’ Mexico and Canada to a ‘certain extent’

President Donald Trump sits down with Maria Bartiromo on ‘Sunday Morning Futures.’

President Donald Trump teased that tariffs against neighboring countries Mexico and Canada could go higher in the future in an exclusive interview with Fox News that aired Sunday.

"I think [the business community could see clarity on tariffs]," he said, addressing CEOs' desire to see predictability for CapEx spending and shareholder purposes. "But the tariffs could go up as time goes by, and they may go up…" he added.

The president discussed tariffs, diplomacy and everything in between during an exclusive interview with Maria Bartiromo on "Sunday Morning Futures."

TRUMP TO PUT TARIFF EXEMPTIONS ON CERTAIN GOODS FROM CANADA, MEXICO

President Trump

President Trump discussed tariffs, diplomacy, his congressional address and foreign policy in an all-encompassing "Sunday Morning Futures" interview that aired this weekend. (Sunday Morning Futures)

"For years, globalists have been ripping off the United States. They've been taking money away from the United States, and all we're doing is getting some of it back, and we're going to treat our country fairly," Trump continued.

"This country has been ripped off from every nation in the world, every company in the world. We've been ripped off at levels never seen before, and what we're going to do is get it back."

Trump has imposed tariffs on Mexico and Canada, as well as foreign adversary China, citing the countries' alleged border control issues leading to fentanyl pouring into the U.S. and killing American citizens. 

CHINA SLAMS TRUMP-IMPOSED ‘ARBITRARY TARIFFS,’ VOWS RETALIATION AGAINST US

Splits of Trump and the leaders of Canada and Mexico

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trueau (left), U.S. President Donald Trump (center) and Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum have been locked in tense discussions over tariffs in recent weeks. (Getty)

He has argued that the drug makes its way from China to the U.S. via Mexican and Canadian imports. 

Trump, however, temporarily exempted most goods from Canada and Mexico covered under the U.S.-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) from his 25% tariffs, but the tariffs will be reinstated next month. 

He told Bartiromo the decision came from wanting to "help" the countries to some extent.

"We're a big, big country, and they do a lot of their business with us, whereas in our case it's much less significant. We do very little with Canada by comparison, and I wanted to help the American carmakers until April 2nd," he said.

Taylor Penley is an associate editor with Fox News.