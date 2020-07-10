Kayleigh McEnany: Subpoena for Trump's tax returns was 'partisan harassment'

Democrat-issued subpoenas demanding President Trump's tax returns and financial records were nothing short of "partisan harassment," White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany said Thursday night.

In an interview on "Fox News @ Night" with host Shannon Bream, McEnany advised that Democrats "go back and read the opinions" released by the Supreme Court on Thursday, claiming they were "rebuked."

PELOSI SAYS SUPREME COURT RULINGS ON TAX RETURNS 'NOT GOOD NEWS' FOR TRUMP

"They were basically engaging in a political witch hunt trying to get these documents and they were rebuked by the court; they couldn't get access to those documents," she said.

On Thursday morning, the high court deferred issuing a definitive ruling on whether Democratic House congressional committees could access the president's financial records, throwing the issue back to the lower courts. In addition, the Justices also ruled that Trump is not immune to a subpoena from Democratic Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. over his financial and tax records. Both decisions were 7-2.

McEnany told Bream that the decisions were really unanimous "in the sense of 'this needs to go back to the lower court, be remanded to the lower court.'"

"And, the majority opinion from [Chief Justice John] Roberts actually laid out several ways for the president to proceed in court by making a bad faith argument with state law or by going the constitutional route, making a constitutional argument that the subpoena specifically is wrong," she said.

"I'd point back to what Jay Sekulow said: that there are several legal and constitutional arguments to be made in the lower court," said McEnany. "But, I would also note what we view as the absolute partisan harassment in which this subpoena was issued."

McEnany pointed to Justice Samuel Alito's dissent.

Alito took a softer approach than Justice Clarence Thomas. While stating that he believes "such subpoenas are not categorically barred," the House did not adequately illustrate their legislative needs for the subpoenas.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

"[L]egislative subpoenas for a President’s personal documents are inherently suspicious," he wrote, asserting that such documents "are seldom of any special value in considering potential legislation."

"In this case, an elected prosecutor, a registered Democrat Cy Vance using a subpoena as a weapon to harass the president. So, that's the view here on our end. And, I'm glad that Justice Alito at least hinted to that in his dissent," McEnany concluded.

Fox News' Ronn Blitzer, Shannon Bream, Bill Mears, Tyler Olson, and John Roberts contributed to this report.