Lesley Stahl’s infamous ’60 Minutes’ Trump interview resurfaces after Durham filing supports spying claim

"60 Minutes" correspondent Lesley Stahl is facing calls to address a 2020 interview with then-President Trump when she famously dismissed claims that political opponents spied on his campaign after new allegations in the Durham investigation supported the former president's suspicions.

In Oct. 2020, Trump sat down with Stahl for an interview he later dubbed a "vicious attempted takeout." Trump accused Stahl of interrupting him, and sources at the time told Fox News that the veteran reporter was "extremely hostile" and that she began the interview along the lines of "get ready for some tough questions."

During one part of the interview, Trump declared "the biggest scandal was when they spied on my campaign."

"They spied on my campaign," he reiterated before Stahl shot down his remark.

"There is no real evidence of that," Stahl said.

"Of course there is, it’s all over the place," Trump said as Stahl responded, "No."

"Lesley, they spied on my campaign and they got caught," Trump said before Stahl interrupted again.

"Can I say something? You know, this is ’60 Minutes,’ and we can’t put on things we can’t verify," Stahl said.

"You won’t put it on because it’s bad for Biden," Trump shot back.

"We can’t put on things we can’t verify," Stahl responded.

"Lesley, they spied on my campaign," Trump insisted as Stahl continued to dismiss the claim.

"Then they went much further than that, and they got caught. And you will see that, Lesley, and you know that but you just don’t want," Trump said as Stahl interrupted.

"No," she said. "As a matter of fact, I don’t know that."

At the time, Trump released his own footage of the interview amid concerns that CBS News’ "60 Minutes" wouldn’t air the president’s claim that he was spied on.

The contentious interview was resurfaced over the weekend after Fox News reported that lawyers for the Clinton campaign paid a technology company to "infiltrate" servers belonging to Trump Tower, and later the White House, in order to establish an "inference" and "narrative" to bring to government agencies linking Trump to Russia, according to a filing from Special Counsel John Durham.

Trump reacted to the filing on Saturday evening, saying Durham’s filing "provides indisputable evidence that my campaign and presidency were spied on by operatives paid by the Hillary Clinton Campaign in an effort to develop a completely fabricated connection to Russia."

Many remembered the infamous Stahl interview once news of Durham’s filing was reported:

