'60 Minutes,' CNN, MSNBC, downplayed, criticized Durham probe of Russia investigation

The mainstream media is getting a wake-up call after new allegations in the Durham investigation that President Trump and his campaign were being spied on.

Special Counsel John Durham released in a filing Saturday that the Hillary Clinton campaign hired techs to "infiltrate" Trump Tower and White House servers to establish a "narrative" to link Trump to Russia. The new findings contradict various doubtful media coverage from programs like CBS’ "60 Minutes."

In an October 2020 interview, Trump appeared on the newsmagazine to address the ongoing investigation and his claim his campaign was spied on. He was shot down by host Lesley Stahl, who insisted the president was spreading unverified information.

"There’s no real evidence," she said. "This is ’60 Minutes.’ We can’t put on things we can’t verify."

CLINTON CAMPAIGN PAID TO ‘INFILTRATE’ TRUMP TOWER, WHITE HOUSE SERVERS TO LINK TRUMP TO RUSSIA: DURHAM

Meanwhile, former CNN dynamic duo Don Lemon and Chris Cuomo criticized John Durham and the Trump administration back in December 2019 for being adamant about uncovering the truth, yet coming up short.

"Nothing happens and they just move on to the next conspiracy theory," Lemon said to Cuomo during a handover. "It is never going to end and guess what? People who want to believe that BS are going to believe it."

In an October 2021 episode of MSNBC's "The Rachel Maddow Show," host Rachel Maddow suggested the intention behind efforts to probe the investigation was always to re-route the investigation away from Trump himself.

"It’s a boomerang," she said. "Because it’s apparently an ongoing, concerted Republican and pro-Trump project to try to turn the investigation of the Russia scandal into some kind of scandal itself."

Since Durham’s bombshell report dropped, media pundits on the left have gone largely quiet. Publications like the Washington Post and The New York Times have failed to commission any coverage of the latest allegations as of Monday, nor has CNN.

Twitter users like author and cartoonist Scott Adams translated the media blackout as if networks like CNN were actively trying to avoid the "biggest story" as of current.

Fox News' Brooke Singman contributed to this report.