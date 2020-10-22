Trump teases release of unedited '60 Minutes' footage to expose ‘vicious attempted takeout’ by Lesley Stahl

President Trump tweeted that he will publish an “unedited preview” of his "60 Minutes" sitdown to show viewers that the interview was a “vicious attempted ‘takeout’” by correspondent Lesley Stahl.

“I will soon be giving a first in television history full, unedited preview of the vicious attempted ‘takeout’ interview of me by Lesley Stahl of @60Minutes,” Trump wrote. “Watch her constant interruptions & anger. Compare my full, flowing and ‘magnificently brilliant’ answers to their ‘Q’s.’”

“60 Minutes” did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In a preview released by CBS, Trump and Stahl disagreed over the state of the economy prior to the coronavirus pandemic.

“We created the greatest economy in the history of our country,” the president said before Stahl chimed in, “You know that's not true.”

Trump was also shown saying China is our biggest foreign adversary.

“They're a competitor. They're a foe in many ways, but they're an adversary, I think what happened was disgraceful, should never have happened. They should never have allowed this plague to get out of China and go throughout the world,” Trump said.

"60 Minutes" noted in its tweet that the show "has a history of asking tough questions of presidential candidates during the runup to the election," and Sunday's episode will also feature an interview with Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Sources told Fox News that Stahl was “extremely hostile” and that she began the interview along the lines of "get ready for some tough questions."

Earlier this week, Trump lashed out at Stahl for not wearing a mask at the White House following the interview.

"Lesley Stahl of 60 Minutes not wearing a mask in the White House after her interview with me. Much more to come," the president teased.

The tweet was presumed to be a reference to the ongoing criticism the Trump administration receives from members of the media for not strictly following CDC guidelines that urge mask-wearing and social-distancing.

President Trump has ratcheted up his attacks against the media in recent weeks between the lack of coverage the explosive Hunter Biden story has been getting and the controversy surrounding suspended C-SPAN host Steve Scully, who was supposed to moderate the canceled second presidential debate, for lying about his Twitter account being hacked after reaching out to Trump foe Anthony Scaramucci. He has repeatedly slammed NBC News correspondent and third debate moderator Kristen Welker ahead of Thursday's political showdown.

