Trump slams CNN analyst, Playboy reporter Brian Karem at briefing: 'Loudmouth'

President Trump had a fiery exchange with CNN analyst and Playboy reporter Brian Karem during the coronavirus press briefing in the Rose Garden on Tuesday, where he announced that the U.S. was halting its funding of the World Health Organization (WHO) for its errors leading up to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I know you want to blame the WHO, but I've spoken to hundreds of people across the country in the last few weeks," Karem began. "They say they still can't get tested and they're not social distancing because --"

"So the governors," Trump interjected, "I know your question. You ready? The governors, the governors are supposed to do testing. It's up to the governors."

As Trump went to move on to the next reporter's question, Karem continued shouting his question.

"Quiet, quiet," Trump scolded the reporter. "The governors are doing the testing. It's now not up -- and it hasn't been up -- to the federal government."

The president called on the next reporter, but Karem persisted on asking his question, which was disrupting the press conference.

"I told them when they put this guy here, it's nothing but trouble," Trump said about Karem. "He's a showboat. If you keep talking, I'll leave and you can have it out with the rest of these people. If you keep talking, I'm going to leave and you can have it out with them."

"It's just a simple question," Karem said.

"Just a loudmouth," Trump fired back.

Karem, a political analyst for CNN, has made a name for himself for his hostile confrontations at the White House. Last year, his press credential was pulled by the administration after he provoked former White House aide Sebastian Gorka and other Trump supporters who were invited to the White House.

After a legal battle, Karem's press credentials were restored.