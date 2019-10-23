Rep. Steve Scalise accuses Democrats of trying to overturn 2016 election using 'Soviet Union' tactics

Congressional Democrats are attempting to negate the results of the 2016 election by conducting "secret" impeachment proceedings that are being kept hidden from the American public and the press, said Rep. Steve Scalise, R-La., on Wednesday.

"What is [House Intelligence Committee Chairman] Adam Schiff trying to hide?" the House Minority Whip asked on Capitol Hill after dozens of House Republicans stormed a closed-door session where the possible impeachment of President Trump was being discussed.

"Through those hidden, closed doors over there, Adam Schiff is trying to impeach a president of the United States. Behind closed doors. Literally trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election, a year before Americans get to go to the polls to decide who's going to be the president," Scalise continued.

GOP LAWMAKERS STORM CLOSED-DOOR IMPEACHMENT SESSION, AS SCHIFF WALKS OUT

"Maybe in the Soviet Union, this kind of thing is commonplace. This shouldn't be happening in the United States of America, where they're trying to impeach a president in secret... The American people deserve better. We will demand better."

Scalise said that sort of power should only rest with the American people, and claimed it was an egregious wrong to bar the press, and other congressional members, from attending any hearings or witness testimony.

"Frankly, it should be the people of this country who decide who's going to be the president," he said earlier in his statement.

"Not Nancy Pelosi and not Adam Schiff, in secret, behind closed doors."

"Adam Schiff won't even let the press in," Scalise added. "Voting members of Congress are being denied access from being able to see what's happening... where they're trying to impeach the president... with a one-sided set of rules."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The deposition that was set to take place Wednesday morning was delayed due to the partisan standoff.