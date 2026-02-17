Air Force One scraps iconic Kennedy-era paint scheme for Trump-approved red, white, blue design

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The U.S. Air Force is repainting Air Force One and other aircraft in the presidential and executive fleet in President Donald Trump’s preferred red, white and dark blue color palette — replacing the iconic light blue and white design that has defined the aircraft for more than six decades, an Air Force spokesperson confirmed to Fox News.

The updated design will also feature a gold stripe, adding a fourth color to the new look. The scheme will appear on aircraft across the executive airlift fleet, including a donated Qatari 747-8i and the two Boeing VC-25B jets currently being converted to serve as the next generation of Air Force One.

An Air Force spokesperson told Fox News the redesign is now an official requirement across the presidential and executive fleet.

"The Air Force is implementing a new paint scheme requirement (red, white and dark blue) for VC-25B as well as the additional executive airlift fleet, which will include the new 747-8i and four C-32 aircraft," the spokesperson said in a statement to Fox News.

"The C-32s will be painted during regularly scheduled maintenance. The first C-32 has been painted and is expected to be delivered to the Air Force in the next few months."



"We're painting it red, white and blue like the American flag, which is incredible," President Trump told Fox News' Sean Hannity during an exclusive interview last summer.

CBS News first reported that aircraft in the presidential and VIP fleet were being repainted in dark navy blue, deep red and gold as they undergo scheduled repairs and maintenance. Sources told CBS the change applies not only to Air Force One jets but also to other aircraft used for executive transport.

For more than six decades, the familiar robin’s egg blue and white exterior has served as a global symbol of the American presidency. The color scheme dates back to the early 1960s, when it was introduced during President John F. Kennedy’s administration and became one of the most recognizable aviation designs in the world.

During his first term, Trump unveiled a model aircraft reflecting his preferred red, white and blue palette. That version of the design was later canceled for the VC-25B program during the Biden administration.

Trump’s own Boeing 757, commonly known as "Trump Force One," carries a dark navy body with a prominent red stripe, a distinct look that closely resembles the palette now being implemented across the executive fleet.

The updated paint requirement applies to multiple aircraft types across the executive fleet, including the two Boeing VC-25B aircraft under development, the newly donated 747-8i from Qatar, and four C-32 aircraft used for executive transport.

The C-32 aircraft carry high-priority personnel such as the first lady and cabinet officials and serve as Air Force Two when the vice president is aboard. Contractor L3Harris has been upgrading those aircraft at its facility in Greenville, Texas, according to CBS.

The change represents the first major redesign of presidential aircraft since the Kennedy era. The shift to darker navy tones, bold red accents and a gold stripe marks a sharp departure from the long-standing design of planes that serve as airborne symbols of the presidency.

The first C-32 aircraft has already been repainted and is expected to be delivered to the Air Force in the coming months, the spokesperson said.

Meanwhile, the 747-8i donated by Qatar which is currently undergoing refurbishment, is expected to be ready for presidential use no later than this summer, CBS reported.

Boeing signed its contract to build the next generation of Air Force One aircraft in 2018 and continues work on the program.

The repainting effort implements the Trump administration’s preferred presidential aircraft design as the new fleet moves closer to operational readiness.

The White House referred Fox News Digital to the U.S. Air Force upon request for further comment.