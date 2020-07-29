Trump scolds ‘dishonest’ CNN when asked about deleted hydroxychloroquine tweet

President Trump continued his long-standing tradition of mocking CNN as “dishonest” when speaking to reporters on Wednesday, even offering a suggestion to help the liberal network improve in the ratings department.

CNN’s Kaitlan Collins asked Trump if he regrets tweeting a video of Dr. Stella Immanuel praising the benefits of using hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19 patients. The video was reportedly removed by Twitter because of the platform’s coronavirus misinformation policy.

TWITTER DELETES VIDEO PROMOTED BY TRUMP ON HYDROXYCHLOROQUINE

“I was very impressed with her and other doctors that stood with her, I think she made sense but I know nothing about it, I just saw her making a statement with very respected doctors. She was not alone, she was making a statement about hydroxychloroquine with other doctors that swear by it,” Trump said before turning his attention to Collins’ employer.

“Fake news CNN made it like, oh I said this, I said that... you ought to tell your network, the reason the ratings are so bad is because the coverage is so false,” Trump said.

“If CNN would be honest, and that goes for MSDNC also, but your network is so dishonest in its coverage on just about everything, and there is an example,” Trump said, referring to CNN’s coverage of the Immanuel video.

FOX NEWS HAS BEST JULY EVER, TOPS BASIC CABLE FOR 49TH STRAIGHT MONTH

“All I wanna do is save lives, if we can save lives that’s great,” Trump added.

Trump and members of his administration have regularly feuded with CNN for several years as the president doesn’t think the liberal network covers him fairly. Along the way, some CNN reporters – such as chief White House correspondent Jim Acosta – have emerged as progressive heroes for their combative style toward Trump and his press secretaries.

As far as ratings, CNN is typically dominated by both Fox News and MSNBC.

“Hannity” averaged 4.1 million viewers to finish July as the most-watched show in cable news, followed by “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” which averaged over 4 million nightly viewers to finish second. “The Ingraham Angle” finished third, followed by MSNBC’s “The Rachel Maddow Show” and FNC’s “The Five.” No CNN programs cracked the top 10.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The most-watched CNN program was “Cuomo Prime Time,” which averaged 1.9 million viewers to finish No. 13 in cable news.

Fox News has topped both CNN and MSNBC in total viewers for 223 straight months in both primetime and total-day viewers. In fact, FNC finished July with a 64 percent advantage over CNN among total viewers.

Fox News’ Edmund DeMarche contributed to this report.