Trump scolds ABC News reporter during tense exchange at White House presser: 'Don't be a cutie pie'

President Trump had some choice words for ABC News White House correspondent Jonathan Karl over the availability of ventilators during Friday's coronavirus press briefing.

Karl asked the president if "everybody who needs a ventilator will get a ventilator" after Trump officially ordered General Motors to make them under the Defense Production Act.

"So here's what I'll tell you, I think we're in really good shape," Trump responded. "This is a pandemic the likes of which nobody has seen before. I think we're in great shape."

He continued, "We've distributed vast numbers of ventilators and we're prepared to do vast numbers. I think we're in great shape. I hope that's the case. I hope that we're going to have leftovers so that we can help other people, other countries."

"Everyone who needs one will get a ventilator," Karl pressed Trump.

"Look, don't be a cutie pie, okay? You know, 'everyone who needs one,'" the president shot back. "Nobody has ever done what we've done. Nobody has done what we've been able to do. And everything I took over was a mess. It was a broken country in so many ways and in so many ways other than this. We had a bad testing system. We had a bad stockpile system. We had nothing in the stockpile system."

He added, "So I wouldn't tell me what, you know, being a wise guy."