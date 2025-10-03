Expand / Collapse search
Trump in talks to do first '60 Minutes’ interview after CBS settlement, according to report

Sources said White House attempted to set up interview between Trump and '60 Minutes' last week, but president's schedule prevented appearance

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
President Donald Trump is in talks to appear in a CBS "60 Minutes" interview soon, according to a report from Semafor.

The news outlet spoke to four people with knowledge of the discussions who said the White House communications team is considering when to set up an interview between Trump and the program.

"The network and administration are continuing to discuss an upcoming sit-down on the show, and the White House has told CBS it wants the conversation to be aired unedited, the sources said," Semafor reported.

Trump may do "60 Minutes" interview

Sources told Semafor that Trump has been trying to schedule an upcoming interview with CBS' "60 Minutes" after he and the network settled a lawsuit involving its 2024 interview with former Vice President Kamala Harris. (AP Photo; Reuters Photo; Screenshots/CBS News)

The report comes months after CBS and parent company Paramount Global agreed to pay Trump a $16 million settlement after he sued the companies over an edited interview with then-Vice President Harris ahead of the 2024 presidential election.

Trump’s suit alleged CBS News deceptively edited an exchange Harris had with "60 Minutes" correspondent Bill Whitaker, who asked her why Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wasn't "listening" to the Biden administration.

The network did not acknowledge any journalistic wrongdoing in its settlement, though sources told Fox News Digital that CBS has agreed to update its editorial standards, adding a new rule requiring the release of full, unedited transcripts of future presidential candidates’ interviews.

ABC paid Trump $15 million last year to settle his defamation lawsuit against that network.

Presisent Donald Trump, "60 Minutes" show logo, former Vice President Kamala Harris

President Trump reached a settlement with CBS News and its parent company over what he alleged was election interference with how "60 Minutes" edited its interview with then-Vice President Kamala Harris in the weeks leading up to the presidential election.  (Getty Images)

Sources told Semafor that the White House communications team "had initially considered scheduling the interview last Friday while Trump was in New York for a speech at the United Nations and the Ryder Cup."

They added that the interview would have been conducted by Whitaker, though Trump’s schedule forced a delay.

Semafor media editor Max Tani argued that a future Trump interview would pose a "tremendous risk for a news organization that has already been the focus of the president’s ire and is now trying to maintain its credibility without provoking him again."

"The interview, and its format, would also present Trump with the opportunity to take a victory lap on the airwaves of a network that recently cut him a large check," Tani added. 

David Ellison, CBS building, Bari Weiss

New Paramount owner David Ellison is reportedly about to announce a deal with Bari Weiss, involving a multimillion-dollar buyout of The Free Press and giving her a prominent position at CBS News. (Getty Images)

News of Trump’s potential interview followed reports that Paramount is set to announce that CBS News will acquire Bari Weiss’s The Free Press and make Weiss the outlet’s editor-in-chief.

The report has angered left-wing commentators who see Weiss — who has become a frequent critic of the left — as right-wing. The Free Press has challenged DEI, gender ideology and media narratives against Israel during its ongoing war with Hamas.

The White House did not immediately reply to Fox News Digital’s request for comment. 

Fox News Digital’s Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 

