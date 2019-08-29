President Trump calls out 'double standard' in reporting on the Warren campaign's crowd sizes

"There's a total double standard. Now I'm president of all people. That's number one, I want you to know that. And I love them all, but they treat certain people very very unfairly," said President Donald Trump in an extensive interview on the Brian Kilmeade show.

The President weighed in after reports that 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, Senator Elizabeth Warren drew huge crowds at recent campaign events. The Warren campaign reportedly claimed that 15,000 people attended her rally in Seattle, Washington on Sunday. The campaign also reportedly saying that it was the largest crowd of the campaign to date.

"I have crowds that are many times what her crowds are," said Trump, "Nobody ever talks about them. Nobody wants to talk about them. With her the other day, they say she had 15. If you really count them up it looks like about eight or nine. And the biggest story was her crowds. That's like a small crowd for me and nobody even talks about my crowds."

Trump blamed some in the media for intentionally misrepresenting the size of his campaign crowds, which is an accusation that dates back to his 2016 inauguration and controversy over how many people were in attendance.

"Nobody even likes to show...do you ever hear me when I'm at the speech I say 'show this crowd' and the cameras won't turn around," Trump said.

The President also discussed his rally two weeks ago in Manchester, New Hampshire, calling the arena "jam-packed," after reportedly more than 11,000 supporters showed up, filling every seat in the arena. The crowd size exceeded the maximum occupancy of the venue, forcing many to stay outside in the overflow space.

"I haven't had an empty seat," Trump reiterated.

Join Fox Nation to hear "The Kilmeade Show" hosted by Brian Kilmeade for Trump's full remarks covering Hurricane Dorian, the trade war, and his plan for Afghanistan.

