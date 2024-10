Watch the full "Ingraham Angle" interview with former President Trump, Monday night at 7:00pm ET on Fox News Channel.

President Trump revealed new details about his first assassination attempt during his second rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, including how his son Barron found out about the attack during an exclusive interview with Fox News' Laura Ingraham.

"Barron was playing tennis with his friends, and somebody walked over and ran over and said, 'Your father's been shot. He's been shot,'" Trump told "The Ingraham Angle." "Barron really likes his father a lot… and he came in [saying], ‘Mom, mom, Mom, what happened?’"

"Then they saw me get up, and then they saw the fist bump… it's very interesting," he continued. "When I got up, people thought maybe he's dead."

Trump rallied tens of thousands of supporters at the same site in Butler where he was shot in the ear by gunman Thomas Matthew Crooks on July 13.

During the first attempt on his life, Trump was rushed off-stage by the Secret Service and taken to a local hospital, where he said it was shut down upon his arrival.

"The hospital was great, and I didn't realize this — when a president goes to an area, they close the hospital in its entirety, it's ready for exactly this," he said. "I didn't know they did. I got there, doctors and nurses were outside, and no people. They literally close it, almost like they expect this."

"It's… genius, but who would ever think that? And I was so impressed," he continued.

After Trump was shot in the ear and Secret Service agents swarmed him, shoving him to the ground as shots were fired, he quickly got up as they escorted him off the stage and held his fist in the air while mouthing the words, "fight, fight, fight."

"I convinced them I thought I was only hit in the ear. It's very interesting," he recalled. "But they got me up and I watched and it was dead silent, even though I was standing up and in vision because people didn't know I was alive or not, and then when I did the fist pump, everybody realized and they're screaming, ‘USA, USA.’ It was the craziest day. It was a crazy time."

Trump also held a moment of silence for Corey Comperatore at 6:11 p.m., the exact time that Crooks began firing at the former president on July 13. Comperatore, a rally attendee, father, husband and firefighter, was fatally wounded while protecting his family.

Speaking at the beginning of his speech in Butler, Trump acknowledged Comperatore's death and thanked his relatives – including his widow and their daughters – for attending.

Elon Musk also made a grand appearance and delivered remarks, urging supporters to vote as the election nears.

"Just be a pest to everyone," he said to the audience. "You know, people on the street everywhere: Vote, vote, vote!"

"Fight, fight, fight, vote, vote, vote," Musk added. At one point, the X owner jumped excitedly.

Fox News' Andrea Margolis contributed to this report.