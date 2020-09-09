Tweet claiming Trump rallygoers didn’t wear masks is mocked, as image seems to show opposite

A tweet was roasted on social media Tuesday evening when it claimed Trump rallygoers in Winston-Salem, N.C., defied local lawmakers by gathering without masks when the accompanying photo showed a crowd of supporters wearing masks.

“JUST IN: Trump, supporters gathered without masks in North Carolina despite request from local GOP official,” The Hill wrote in a now-deleted tweet from it’s verified account to accompany a photo of a crowd wearing masks.

Twitter users were quick to point out that the photo contradicted the text.

“That’s strange,” Students for Trump observed. “What are the things on most people’s faces behind him in the pic?”

“Maybe I'm tripping but it looks like every single person in this crowd is wearing a mask. I understand many times headlines and stories about Trump and his supporters are pre-written based on assumptions or (media) narratives rather than truth. But this is so egregious its nuts,” Fox Business' Charles Payne added.

“They lie and then post a photo that proves they lie, and they simply don’t care. Literally every person in the audience is wearing a mask. This is how much contempt the #FakeNews has for conservative Americans,” actor James Woods wrote.

The Hill did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The misleading image did not appear inside the story which noted that “a smattering of supporters could be seen wearing masks,” and focused on a local GOP leader named Dave Plyler saying that face coverings have been ordered by North Carolina’s Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper.

