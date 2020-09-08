Trump tears into Kamala Harris at campaign rally, claims she’s ‘further left’ than Bernie Sanders

President Trump argued to supporters in North Carolina on Tuesday night that Sen. Kamala Harris is “further left” than Sen. Bernie Sanders, the self-described Democratic socialist and a favorite of the progressive left.

Ripping into the 2020 Democratic ticket, Trump said that his opponent Joe Biden had formed an “unholy alliance with the most extreme and dangerous elements of the radical left.”

“You know who’s further left than crazy Bernie? Kamala,” the president continued. "She could never be the first woman president. That would be an insult to our country.”

He added that he wanted to see a woman president -- only not in Harris.

Trump added that Biden is a “nicer person but not smart.”

He said that the left is running the Democratic Party, adding "you don't want to be dealing with the left. These people are stone-cold crazy."

He told the crowd of North Carolinians, about half of whom wore masks, that "your state should be open," to boisterous cheers.

If Biden is elected, Trump said “the economy will collapse.”

He claimed that the former vice president “wants to impose a $4 trillion dollar tax hike, ban American Energy, eliminate America's borders, confiscate your guns, appoint pro-crime judges, destroy the suburbs, indoctrinate your children, and implement a ruinous shutdown of the entire U.S. economy.”

Trump said that Biden supports cutting police funding and ending cash bail, referring to a criminal justice plan where Biden proposed ending the cash bail system.

Earlier Tuesday, Biden was asked if he wants to “defund the police.”

“I not only don’t want to defund the police I am the one calling for $300 million more in local policing, community policing,” Biden told a reporter. “The only person calling to defund the police is Donald Trump. Look at his budget he calls for cutting police funding for state and local help by $400 million.”

He also took aim at the Democratic ticket over their comments about taking a future coronavirus vaccine after Harris said she wouldn't trust Trump when it comes to a vaccine.

Trump said Biden and Harris are "risking countless live with reckless anti vaccine rhetoric... theyre trying to disparage it, theyre trying to make it politics." (On Wednesday, Biden and Harris issued a joint statement clarifying their stance, saying, "Its timing, approval, and distribution should be without regard to political calculation.)

During the North Carolina rally, Trump also sought to lay out his plan for the next four years if elected. He promised to end reliance on China and “make America into the Manufacturing Superpower of the World,” to take out terrorists and keep the U.S. out of endless wars, protect Medicare, Social Security and those with pre-existing conditions.

He promised to hire more police, increase penalties for assaults on law enforcement, bring more federal prosecutors into high-crime areas and end sanctuary cities.

“We will restore patriotic education to our schools, and we will teach our children to love our country, honor our history, and always respect our great American Flag,” Trump concluded.

"You can vote for a candidate backed by violent left-wing rioters if you have to or vote for a candidate backed by selfless law enforcement heroes," Trump continued. A number in the crowd held signs behind the president that read, "This is a peaceful protest."

Repeating a line that drew criticism earlier this week, Trump told North Carolinians to "make sure you send the ballot in, then make sure you go to your polling place and make sure it counts." He complained of "unsolicited ballots" being sent to those who hadn't requested them.

"You can't let them take your vote away. These people are playing dirty politics. So if you have an absentee ballot, or as I call it, a solicited ballot, you send it in. But I would check it in any event. Go and follow it and go vote," Trump later told a crowd of reporters last week.

Trump hit his frequent criticism of Biden as soft on China multiple times throughout his remarks, saying his agenda would hurt farmers in the swing state. "Joe Biden's agenda is made in China my agenda is made in the U.S.A.," the president said. "China wants Joe Biden so badly."